💲 USD gains ahead of US jobs data
European trading session has been rather calm so far. Major European indices post small gains while US futures hold near all-time highs. USD is the strongest...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
European markets trade higher DE30 closes in on all-time highs Allianz announced €750 million buyback programme European...
Gold continues to pullback from the upper limit of a recent trading range at 38.2% retracement of the upward move launched in early-March 2021 ($1,825...
European markets set to slightly higher Jobs data from the United States and Canada Cannabis companies Canopy Growth and Cronos report...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.60%, Dow Jones and Nasdaq added 0.78% each while Russell 2000 rallied 1.81% Moods...
European equities climb for fourth straight session Continuing claims hit new pandemic-era low US100 hit new all-time high European indices...
ViacomCBS (VIAC.US) stock surges more than 6.0% after the company posted solid quarterly results and announced it signed up the highest number of new streaming...
Weekly jobless claims declined further last week meeting Wall Street expectations, while longer-term unemployment signs showed improvement, the Labor Department...
Today Ethereum blockchain underwent major network adjustment, called London hard fork, also referred to as EIP-1559. This was the one of the most highly...
Weekly jobless claims fall in line with expectations Robinhood (HOOD.US) stock fell more than 10% after a four-day surge Moderna (MRNA.US) and ...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.385 million in the week ended July 31st, compared to the 0.400 million rise reported in...
Oil: Brent below $ 70 a barrel, WTI is trading around $ 68 a barrel Russia hopes Iran will join the OPEC + deal when the US lifts sanctions (positive...
The German benchmark index fluctuates between gains and losses on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 has been moving in a short-term uptrend channel for...
NFP report for July is a key economic release of the week. US jobs data will be released on Friday, 1:30 pm BST and will be closely watched by market participants....
The Bank of England decided to take a wait-and-see approach during its August monetary policy meeting and left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 breaks above 15,700 pts Bayer announced a $2 billion acquisition European stock...
Monetary policy decision announcement from Bank of England at 12:00 pm BST is a key macro event of the day. BoE is expected to leave rates unchanged. Market...
European markets set to open slightly lower Bank of England to announce policy decision at 12:00 pm BST Virgin Galactic, Moderna...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.46%, Dow Jones declined 0.92% and Russell 2000 slumped 1.23%. Nasdaq gained...
European stocks at record high Fed vice chair Clarida: Taper could begin later this year ADP report weaker than expected US ISM's services...
