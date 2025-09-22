MACRO: Mixed data from the US
Job creation at private companies tumbled in July ISM's services index jumped to a new record high During today's session, investors...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
One of the most important events of the day was the speech of the Vice President of the Federal Reserve, Richard Clarida. Many traders wondered what tone...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 3.62 million barrels in the week ended July 30, following an 4.089 million decrease in the previous...
Robinhood is among the most heavily traded stocks during today's session. Shares of the trading platform surged 65% to around $77.00 per share...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the US jumped to 64.1 in July from 60.1 in the previous month, breaking a fresh record high and beating analysts’...
Disappointing ADP report General Motors (GM.US) shares fell after earnings miss Robinhood (HOOD.US) stock surges as Cathie Wood reveals more...
The average spring wheat yield in North Dakota, the top-producing state, was estimated at 29.1 bushels per acre in late July by the annual Wheat Quality...
ADP report on change in US employment in July was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 700k jobs following a 692k increase...
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq (US100). Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that the price broke...
Stocks in Europe trade higher DE30 tests 15,680 pts resistance Commerzbank reports weak Q2 results Stocks in Europe are trading...
The New Zealand dollar is rallying against other major currencies today. Antipodean currency gains following release of stellar quarterly jobs data for...
European market set to open higher US ADP report and services ISM on the agenda Uber, Electronic Arts and General Motors to report...
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.82%, Dow Jones added 0.80%, Nasdaq moved 0.55% higher and...
European equities extended yesterday gains Dow Jones hovers near record high Oil prices continue to move lower Most of the European indices...
Nikola (NKLA.US) stock fell more than 7.0% despite the fact that the electric and hydrogen truck startup posted lower than expected quarterly loss. Company's...
For the second day in a row, the oil market has seen a sharp pullback. The price of WTI fell again today by nearly 3% below the level of $ 70 per barrel,...
US stocks launched session slightly higher US factory orders beat forecasts Clorox (CLX.US) stock plunges due to weak quarterly figures US...
While the broad US stock market traded lower on Monday, Square Inc (SQ.US) outperformed, gaining over 10%. US fintech company announced a massive buyout...
Following a solid rally at the end of July, Ethereum price pulled back at the beginning of August. The second most famous cryptocurrency is trading over...
European stocks trade mixed DE30 tests resistance at 15,565 pts BMW and Infineon released earnings reports European stock...
