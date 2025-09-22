Chart of the day - OIL.WTI (03.08.2021)
Oil prices took a steep dive yesterday in the afternoon, with Brent and WTI dropping more than 3% over 2 hours. There was no clear trigger for the move....
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
European market expected to open flat US factory orders data and API report on oil stocks Nikola, Lyft and Alibaba to report earnings Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.19%, Dow Jones moved 0.28% lower and Russell 2000 closed 0.48% lower. Nasdaq...
European equities started August in upbeat moods US Senate agrees infrastructure bill draft US ISM manufacturing data came out weaker than expected WTI...
Li Auto (LI.US) stock jumped more than 4% early in the session after the Chinese electric vehicle maker delivered 8,589 vehicles in July, a new monthly...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI decreased to 59.5 in July, the weakest in 6 months, compared to 60.6 in June and below analysts' estimates of 60.9. Today's...
Within the last couple of hours, crude oil prices have been trading under increasing selling pressure. So far, no key information has been published that...
In today's session we observe that the EUR/USD pair is practically stagnant. Although the U.S dollar remains weak against the majors currencies, the...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI edged down to 59.9 in July from 60.6 in June, below market forecasts of 60.08. The reading pointed to the second...
US Senate agrees infrastructure bill draft Pfizer (PFE.US) and Moderna (MRNA.US) hike prices of their vaccines Square (SQ.US) stock slides after...
Crypto tax slipped into $1T Infrastructure Bill China intends to maintain pressure on the cryptocurrency market Bank Of America believes El Salvador's...
Stock market session has been rather calm so far and things look similar on the FX market... at least when it comes to major currencies. USD is among the...
We are already past the peak of the Wall Street earnings season for the second quarter of 2021. However, it does not mean that there won't be any noteworthy...
European indices trade higher DE30 fails to break above 15,680 pts area Allianz plunges after investigation news Stocks in...
GBPJPY failed to break above the resistance at 153.30 and a downward correction was launched. Pullback pushed the price to the lower limit of the Overbalance...
European markets set to open higher Manufacturing ISM for July Final PMIs from Europe and US Futures markets point to a higher...
Stocks in Asia launched a new week higher. Nikkei gains 1.8%, S&P/ASX 200 adds 1.3% while Kospi trades 0.6% higher. Indices from China gain over...
In this webinar we will discuss: Are Chinese stocks attractive now? How markets reacted to the last FOMC meeting What can we expect from the...
US core PCE inflation surges at fastest pace in 30 years Amazon shares drag Wall Street lower FED Bullard believes that tapering should start this...
Pinterest (PINS.US) shares plunged more than 20% during today's session despite the fact that the image-sharing website operator beat analyst...
