BREAKING: German inflation rate surges to 3.8%
Inflation rate in Germany jumped to 3.8 % in July, from 2.3% in June. It is the highest level since December 1993. Today's...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Inflation rate in Germany jumped to 3.8 % in July, from 2.3% in June. It is the highest level since December 1993. Today's...
The German benchmark index is trading over 0.60% higher on Thursday after bouncing off the 50-day moving average. D1 chart The DE30 could form a...
EURUSD pair returned above $ 1.18 after the US Federal Reserve said that it was in no rush to withdraw stimulus. Today, apart from the US GDP data, investors'...
European markets trade higher ahead of US GDP release DE30 bounces off support at 15,475 pts Airbus gains following forecast upgrade European...
The FOMC meeting yesterday did not bring any surprises in terms of policy decisions. Interest rates were left unchanged as well as size and pace of QE...
European markets seen opening flat US GDP report to be released at 1:30 pm BST Amazon to report earnings after session close European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.02%, Dow Jones moved 0.36% lower while Nasdaq and Russell 2000 gained 0.70%...
Fed leaves rates and QE pace unchanged, signals progress on tapering goal US crude stocks fall more than expected Earnings from Facebook (FB.US)...
The press conference of FED chairman Jerome Powell is nearing its end and its course was in line with market expectations. Here are they key takeaways...
Although today's Fed statement did not surprise the markets, we could observe a clear reaction to both the EURUSD and major stock indices.Shortly after...
The Federal Reserve left fed funds rate at 0-0.25% and bond-buying at a $120 billion monthly pace. The central bank already pledged to reduce bond purchases...
Today at 7:00 p.m. BST the Fed's decision on interest rates will be released, and at 7:30 p.m. BST, Jerome Powell's press conference will begin,...
Facebook (FB.US), the world’s dominant social media platform will report earnings today after markets close. Analysts are expecting robust growth...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 4.089 million barrels in the week ended July 23rd, following an 2.108 million increase in the previous...
US stocks launched session in mixed moods FOMC to announce monetary policy decision at 7:00 pm BST Earnings from Facebook after market close US...
Canada’s annual inflation rate decreased to 3.1% in June from 3.6 % in May and was below market expectations of a 3.2% rise. Core...
Traders are waiting for the FOMC decision scheduled for the evening (6:00 pm GMT). Volatility is expected to be elevated across many markets. US100, GOLD...
The previous meeting of the Federal Reserve led to a significant strengthening of the dollar. This was related to the new Fed macroeconomic projections,...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests resistance at 15,560 pts Deutsche Bank and Deutsche Boerse reported Q2 earnings European...
The FOMC monetary policy decision at 7:00 pm BST is a key event of the day. Monetary policy settings, like interest rates or size of asset purchase programmes,...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator