Chart of the day - GOLD (28.07.2021)
The FOMC monetary policy decision at 7:00 pm BST is a key event of the day. Monetary policy settings, like interest rates or size of asset purchase programmes,...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
European markets expected to open flat FOMC to announce monetary policy decision at 7:00 pm BST Facebook, Boeing and Pfizer among...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower but managed to recover from daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.47%, Dow Jones moved 0.24% lower...
European stocks extended yesterday losses Chinese regulatory crackdown continued to drag down investors' mood Earnings from Apple, Alphabet...
Chinese companies, which are listed on Wall Street, continue their recent slump during today's session. The announcement of new regulations on the...
US indices are under pressure due to negative news from China, where the government wants to subjugate the technology sector. This time, the authorities...
US stocks launched session lower Tesla posted strong quarterly figures Earnings from Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft after market close US stocks...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 129.1 in July from the previous month's 127.3 and well above market expectations...
Coffee: The price of coffee is at multi-year highs due to the very high risk of weak harvest in Brazil due to low temperatures It is worth remembering...
We are in the midst of a most interesting week of the Wall Street earnings season. All of the US mega-cap companies will report earnings this week. Investors...
The Central Bank of Hungary (MNB) raises interest rates more than expected. The main rate is now 1.2%, while analysts expected a hike to 1.1%, compared...
Trade Desk recently launched its Solimar platform to take measurable advertising to a whole new level. The delay in disavowing cookies has allowed...
In this article: New regulations hit Chinese stocks CHNComp in bear market despite euphoria on Wall Street How to gain exposure to China “Be...
European markets trade lower but off daily lows DE30 climbs back above 15,475 pts area Duerr surges on full-year forecast upgrade European...
Chinese tech sell-off begins to spill over to other parts of the world. European stock markets launched today's trading lower with German DAX (DE30)...
Chinese indices have been underperforming massively over the past 3 sessions. CHNComp dropped almost 12% compared to Thursday's close. Crackdown on...
European markets seen opening lower Conference Board COnsumer Confidence index for July Earnings from Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained 0.24% each, Russell 2000 added 0.33% and Nasdaq finished flat Moods...
Cryptocurrencies are on the rise again Mixed sentiment in the stock market US dollar weakest among G8 currencies While the volatility in traditional...
During today's session, we can observe the weakness of the dollar against the Swiss franc, as a result of which the USDCHF currency pair fell by almost...
