Commodity wrap - Oil, Gold, Natgas, Cocoa (22.04.2025)
Oil: Oil prices hold near 2-week highs. WTI crude is around $63 per barrel. However, the price saw a decline at the beginning of the week along...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Gold (GOLD) is gaining another 1.6% today on a wave of uncertainty in the markets, which have begun to seriously price in the risk of a change in the Federal...
European index futures point to lower opening of today's cash session in Europe Currency and commodity markets point to further uncertainty; safe-haven...
Markets resume standard trading after the Easter break. US stock index futures are trading higher. The initial upward movement came before Tesla's...
Meta shares are falling amid today's selloff. However, the market is paying little attention to the FTC's lawsuit against the company, accusing...
Nvidia shares are falling 5% in today's trading, a harsh blow on a day when Trump's pressure on the Fed is being negatively received. However,...
U.S. indices open Monday's session with losses. Concerns over the trade war have not stabilized over the weekend, and the scenario of no significant...
Cocoa futures (COCOA) are rising nearly 4% today on the ICE exchange. The momentum, fueled by supportive data from Europe and Asia, continues. Last Thursday,...
Futures on the U.S. Nasdaq index (US100) are down nearly 1.3% today, and strong earnings and forecasts from Netflix—whose shares are up nearly 3%...
The euro is surging strongly today against the U.S. dollar (USDIDX), which is falling below 98—reaching levels not seen since March 2022. The EURUSD...
Sentiment on Wall Street is weak in early Monday trading, with US500 futures down nearly 1.3%. The primary reason is that investors still see no signs...
Gold (GOLD) is up over 2% today, driven by market uncertainty and a weakening U.S. dollar, which took a sharp hit as investors began seriously pricing...
Futures opened Monday’s session lower and continue to decline. The US500 is down over 1%, while the US100 drops by 1.15%. No major macroeconomic...
The vast majority of stock markets are closed on Good Friday. This also results in trading on many commodities being halted as well. Today, the Asian...
Bitcoin is consolidating in a narrow range between $82,000 and $86,000, while sentiment across the cryptocurrency market remains mostly subdued. Among...
The EUR/USD pair is consolidating after climbing to levels not seen since February 2022, yet it continues to trade near its 39-month highs. The euro remains...
Cocoa prices have lingered near the $8,000 per tonne mark for an extended period. The mid-crop harvest has recently commenced, although supplies from this...
In the coming week, geopolitical themes will once again take center stage for investors. The market awaits the first results of trade negotiations conducted...
The New Zealand dollar traded lower against the US dollar on Friday, settling at $0.591 as higher-than-expected inflation data failed to derail expectations...
With global markets largely closed for the holiday, reaction to economic data will likely be delayed until markets reopen next week. Investors will be...
