Daily summary: Cryptocurrencies rose sharply, USD under pressure
Cryptocurrencies are on the rise again Mixed sentiment in the stock market US dollar weakest among G8 currencies While the volatility in traditional...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
During today's session, we can observe the weakness of the dollar against the Swiss franc, as a result of which the USDCHF currency pair fell by almost...
Today's session is relatively quiet, with the market showing weak signs of liquidity. However, it appears that the euro is trying to recover against...
TESLA (TSLA.US) is scheduled to release its Q2 earnings report today after the close of the US session. As usual, a conference call and Q&A with Tesla’s...
US stock trade mixed Hasbro (HAS.US) gains in premarket on strong quarterly earnings Tesla (TSLA.US) to report earnings after the closing bell US...
Reportedly Amazon may start accepting cryptocurrency payments by the end of 2021 Bitcoin rose sharply and tested 40k resistance ETH reserves...
Wall Street Q2 2021 earnings season has been on a roll for some time already. However, investors should buckle up as this week will be the big week of...
European market trade lower DE30 halts decline at 200-hour moving average Vonovia-Deutsche Wohnen merger likely to fail European...
Chinese stocks have been underperforming equities from the United States and Europe for months. However, a much steeper drop could be spotted on Friday,...
European markets seen opening lower German IFO index for July Tesla to report earnings after Wall Street close Futures markets...
Stocks in Asia are trading mixed on Monday. Japanese Nikkei gains, Australian S&P/ASX 200 trades flat, while South Korean Kospi drops Chinese...
In this webinar we will discuss: Why US keeps setting records as China tanks? Will the economic worries eventually bite? What to expect from...
European indexes finished the week higher US100 and US500 hit new record highs Mixed PMI figures from the US European indices ended a highly...
Snap (SNAP.US) stock surges more than nearly 25% after the social media company posted surprisingly strong quarterly results. The company which developed...
The IHS Markit survey's flash services sector PMI fell to a reading of 59.8 from 64.6 in June, slowing further from May's record high. Analysts'...
Next week on the financial markets looks very interesting. Not only investors will be offered fresh inside from the Federal Reserve, but also will get...
The bullish momentum is gaining steam during today’s session and the three largest Wall Street indices continue their upward movement. The S&P...
Coffee prices have risen sharply recently. This is related to the extremely low temperatures that hit the key coffee production regions in Brazil, Sao...
NASDAQ 100 hits all-time high Mixed PMI figures Twitter (TWTR.US) stock rose on quarterly earnings US indices launched today's session...
The IHS Markit US Manufacturing PMI jumped to 63.10 in July from 62.1 in June and above market forecasts of 61.9. The IHS Markit...
