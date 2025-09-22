BREAKING: US100 above 15,000 pts!
The Nasdaq 100 contracts surpass 15,000 pts, which is a new all-time high. Thus, all losses from the end of the previous week and the beginning of the...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
The Nasdaq 100 contracts surpass 15,000 pts, which is a new all-time high. Thus, all losses from the end of the previous week and the beginning of the...
On the weekly charts of both Brent and WTI crude oil, we see that the potential hammer candlestick pattern is forming as the losses from the beginning...
European markets trade higher DE30 reaches 1-week high above 15,600 pts Share of EVs and hybrids in European car sales surge Stocks...
USDCAD is one of the FX pairs to watch today. The pair will get a chance to move at 1:30 pm BST as Canadian retail sales data for May will be released....
French and German PMIs were key macro releases scheduled for the European morning. French reading at 8:15 am BST turned out to be a disappointment with...
European markets seen opening higher PMI releases from Germany, France, UK and US 2 Dow Jones members report earnings Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. Dow Jones gained 0.07%, S&P 500 added 0.20% and Nasdaq moved 0.36% higher. Russell 2000 dropped...
Dovish comments from European Central Bank US jobless claims rise unexpectedly Crude oil prices continue to move higher Investors' attention...
Southwest Airlines (LUV.US) stock fell more than 4.0%, handing back some of the previous session’s strong gains after the company posted mixed quarterly...
Weekly jobless claims at 2-Month High Continuing claims hit new pandemic low Weekly jobless claims unexpectedly moved higher last week...
Coffee (COFFEE) futures surged 11% during today’s session, reaching levels not seen since 2014. Only within the last 3 days, the prices of this commodity...
US stocks mixed Weekly jobless claims highest since May AT&T (T.US) stock rises as Q2 earnings beat expectations US indices launched today's...
Lagarde started the conference by pointing out that the ECB's communication would now be easier to read. Here are they key statements: higher...
The German benchmark index breaks out of the falling wedge formation to the upside. D1 chart It is only on the third day of the recovery that the...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.419 million in the week ended July 17th, compared to 0.360 million rise reported in the...
Netflix (NFLX.US) released its Q2 earnings report on Tuesday after the close of the US session. Release turned out to be mixed. On one hand, the company...
The ECB left monetary policy unchanged during its July meeting. Interest rates were kept at record-low levels and the PEPP quota was maintained at €1.85...
A monetary policy announcement from the European Central Bank is a key event of the day. Decision will be published at 12:45 pm BST and a press conference...
European markets trade higher DE30 erases more than half of recent drop ECB decision due at 12:45 pm BST European stock markets...
Coffee prices experienced a massive rally over the past 3 days and reached the highest levels since November 2014! Gargantuan price increase can be explained...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator