Economic calendar: It's ECB day!
Stocks in Europe seen opening higher ECB meeting in the spotlight Twitter and Intel among earnings reporters Futures markets...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.82%, Dow Jones added 0.83% and Nasdaq moved 0.92% higher. Russell 2000 rallied...
Global equities rose for a second day US crude stocks rise for 1st time in over 2 months Bitcoin price returned above $30,000 European indices...
The Canadian dollar is the strongest major currency on Wednesday afternoon amid a recovery in risk appetite and stronger oil prices ( WTI price rose 4%...
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG.US) stock surges more than 10% after the fast food chain posted strong quarterly results. Company earned an adjusted $7.46...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 2.108 million barrels in the week ended July 16th, following an 7.897 million decrease in the previous week and compared...
US stock markets opened modestly higher US 10Y Treasury yield rebound from 5 month low Netflix (NFLX.US) stock hit on earnings and subscriber miss US...
Coca-Cola (KO.US) stock rose nearly 2 % in premarket after the world's largest soda maker posted upbeat quarterly figures. Company earned 68...
European Central Bank is set to announce monetary policy decisions on Thursday at 12:45 pm BST. Interest rates are expected to be left unchanged. However,...
Stocks in Europe trade higher DE30 recovers above 15,300 pts SAP released Q2 earnings Stocks in Europe are trading higher,...
10-year US yields dropped below 1.15% yesterday - the lowest level since February 2021. However, market rates began to rise along with improvement of moods...
European markets seen opening flat DOE report due at 3:30 pm BST Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson among earnings reporters European...
US indices managed to recover a huge part of Monday's losses yesterday. S&P 500 added 1.52%, Nasdaq jumped 1.57% while Dow Jones moved 1.62%...
Indices rebound after yesterday’s rout US 10Y Treasury yield hit fresh 5-month low Bitcoin fell below $30,000 European indices finished...
Despite recent declines in the stock markets, Peloton (PTON.US) shares are one of the top performers due to two statements issued by the company. Yesterday...
The ongoing session on Wall Street is gaining momentum. Positive sentiment has returned within the last few hours and the US indices are recovering dynamically...
Crude oil prices were under pressure today, despite a moderate rebound in global equity markets. The sentiment remains mixed - although the stock market...
US stock markets opened modestly higher US 10Y Treasury yield hit new 5 month low IBM (IBM.US) stock climbs on upbeat quarterly earnings US...
The price of gold is trading approximately $ 25 above yesterday's lows. Today's increases are a continuation of yesterday's move, which at...
Oil: OPEC+ unexpectedly reaches agreement on future output cuts Agreement was extended until the end of 2022. It was set to expire in...
