Growth Stocks: Fortinet Inc
Fortinet shares are about 50% undervalued relative to their peers. The cybersecurity industry is enjoying significant tailwinds. The executive is...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Fortinet shares are about 50% undervalued relative to their peers. The cybersecurity industry is enjoying significant tailwinds. The executive is...
European markets try bounce after sell-off DE30 gives up most of morning gains Deutsche Post explores options for long-distance drones European...
Stock markets in Europe and the United States experienced a steep sell-off yesterday. German DAX (DE30) dropped 2.6% while US Dow Jones (US30) declined...
European markets set to open slightly higher US housing data and API report Netflix reports Q2 earnings Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.58%, Dow Jones moved 2.09% lower while Nasdaq declined 1.06%....
European indices had their worst session since October US stock under heavy selling pressure Oil plunges 8% European indices finished today's...
Moderna (MRNA.US), an American company best known for its Covid-19 vaccine, was observed by many investors in recent days. Moderna shares have been gaining...
Today's risk aversion strengthens the US dollar against a number of currencies, one of which is the British pound. Interestingly, the GBP is weakening...
Major cryptocurrencies fell sharply Cryptocurrency miners may be moving to Texas after China crackdown PayPal increases Bitcoin purchase limit to...
The increase in market volatility in recent days affects in particular stock market investors. While some stock indices fell more than 3% today, the Volatility...
US indices fall more than 1 % US 10Y Treasury yield lowest since February Tractor Supply (TSCO.US) stock fell sharply after earnings US indices...
Despite the fact that the OPEC + agreement is perceived by many institutions as a positive event for the market, prices are clearly falling today. At one...
European markets trade lower Rising inflation concerns and Covid-19 cases weigh on market sentiment Lufthansa (LHA.DE) stock fell more than 3% on...
DE30 launched today's session lower amid rising concerns over surge of Covid-19 cases globally and inflation. Also destruction caused by massive flooding...
US500 lost more than 300 points on Friday and recorded its worst week in over a month amid increasing inflation concerns and surging coronavirus cases....
European markets seen opening lower Rising number of new COVID-19 cases Oil prices under pressure following OPEC+ agreement Futures markets...
In this webinar we will discuss: US inflation and Powell speeches OPEC decision and impact on prices EM currencies – which one is the best? Upcoming...
Downbeat moods can be spotted in Asia. Nikkei fell 1.15%, Kospi lost 0.90% and S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.78% lower. Indices from China are also under...
Stocks reverse gains in afternoon trading US retails sales rise unexpectedly US consumer morale weakens Silver fell more than 2% European...
Zynex Medical (ZYXI.US) stock surged more than 7% during today's session, extending yesterday's gains. A manufacturer of non-invasive medical devices...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator