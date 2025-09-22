📈GBPUSD heads for 1.39 after BOE comments ❗
GBPUSD pair rose sharply following comments from BOE's Saunders, which said that it may become appropriate fairly soon to withdraw some stimulus. Saunders...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
European markets trade lower DE30 drops below lower limit of market geometry and tests 200-hour moving average Siemens Energy slumps...
AUDJPY, an FX pair that is often perceived as a risk barometer, has been trading lower this week. The pair received a small boost today following the release...
European markets seen opening lower Second day of Powell's testimony Morgan Stanley among earnings reporters Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.12%, Dow Jones moved 0.13% higher, Nasdaq dropped 0.22% and Russell 2000...
Wall Street slightly higher after Powell comments BoC adjusts its QE program US crude stocks fall for 8th week European indices finished today's...
There are no surprises in Powell's hearing before Congress so far. Prepared remarks to his semiannual Monetary Policy Report were published earlier...
Peloton (PTON.US) shares plunged more than 4 % after Wedbush Securities downgraded the fitness equipment maker’s stock to “neutral” from...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 7.987 million barrels in the week ended July 9th, following an 6.866 million decrease in the previous week...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. The Bank is maintaining...
Powell comments send US stocks higher S&P 500 (US500) hits new all-time high Bank of America (BAC.US) stock drops after mixed quarterly figures US...
US CPI data released yesterday showed yet another acceleration in price growth and has once again put into question the Fed's narrative of...
Oil experienced wild price swings shortly after 12:00 pm BST. News hit the market saying that the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have reached an...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 19.00 %, as widely expected. USDTRY...
European markets trade mixed DE30 climbs back above 15,750 pts Hugo Boss rallies after preliminary Q2 results European stock...
Expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will turn more hawkish have been intensifying for some time. Nevertheless, today's announcement from...
European markets seen opening lower BoC and CBRT rate decision Powell's testimony, more US banking earnings Futures markets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.35%, Dow Jones moved 0.31% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.38%. Russell 2000...
European indices remain near record levels US CPI inflation rate highest since 2008 Strong start to second-quarter earnings season Dollar returned...
JPMorgan (JPM.US) stock dropped more than 2.5% despite the fact that the company posted upbeat quarterly figures. One of the major US banks earned $ 3.78...
