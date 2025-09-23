Top stock reports to watch this week (12.07.2021)
Summer is usually a time of lull on the financial markets. There are less market events scheduled and governments from many countries go on a recess so...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 fails to break above 15,675 pts resistance BASF upgraded full-year forecasts European...
While oil has managed to recover a bulk of losses by the end of the previous week, downbeat moods returned at the beginning of a new week. A drop is reasoned...
European markets seen opening flat WASDE report to be release in the afternoon BoC and RBNZ decision later in the week Following...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gains over 2%, S&P/ASX 200 trades 0.7% higher while Kospi adds 1%. Indices...
Global equities rebound US bond market halts 8-day run Employment data from Canada above estimates Global markets made...
Pitney Bowes (PBI.US), commerce-solutions provider, jumped over 10% during today’s US session. Investors rushed to buy its shares after private equity...
The Federal Reserve has released its semi-annual Monetary Policy Report. The document has 75 pages and addresses monetary policy and economic developments....
This week we saw a lot of uncertainty in the markets, largely due to the rapidly increasing number of new COVID-19 infections in Asia. All this affects...
Equity markets open higher on Friday Bond yields move higher as bond rally eases Levi Strauss beats estimates amid strong US and...
The labour market report from Canada for June has just been released. Following 2 months of worse-than-expected figures and employment declines, markets...
USDCAD currency pair has been steadily increasing in recent days. In fact, the demand side had an advantage for a week and, counting from the local lows,...
European indices are trading higher ECB President Lagarde speech EU fines Volkswagen (VOW3.DE), BMW (BMW.DE) $1 bln for emissions cartel European...
Antipode currencies are under pressure today as the spread of the new COVID-19 variant spooked markets and their outlook for the economic recovery. Yesterday...
European markets seen opening mostly higher Employment figures from Canada ECB President Lagarde speech European stock index futures are trading...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.86% while Dow Jones lost 0.75%. Nasdaq declined 0.72%. Russell 2000 finished...
Sell-off on global stock markets US bond yields tumble Jobless claims unexpectedly rise Oil moves higher after EIA data Global...
Overstock.com (OSTK.US), an online retailer, jumped more than 6% during today’s US session despite the broad-based risk-off mood on the markets....
A weekly report from the US Department of Energy on oil inventories was released at 4:00 pm BST. Following a series of sharp declines presented by June’s...
US stock indices tumble Bond yields slide, US10y yield at 1.25% Tesla introduces a new, lower-priced Model Y in China US...
