🏆 Gold benefits from uncertainty 🔼
Gold prices are gaining more than 0.7% today and even though the scale of the move does not seem particularly impressive, it is surely worth to watch....
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
US jobless claims figures have just been released. The data turned out to be worse-than-expected as the headline number stood at 373k, above previous 371k...
As the second quarter of the year has come to an end, the time has come for companies to publish quarterly financial reports. As usual, earnings season...
The German benchmark index loses ground on Thursday. H1 chart The DE30 breaks out of the multi-day sideways range to the downside this morning, after...
The European Central Bank announced the outcome of an 18-month strategy review. Inflation target was raised to 2% from previous "below...
Stocks in Europe trade lower ECB is most likely to announce its new inflation target today Suedzucker (SZU.DE) stock under pressure after weak quarterly...
Oil prices remain under strong selling pressure in recent days, which is caused by the lack of the OPEC + agreement, as well as information about a possible...
European markets seen opening mostly lower ECB is most likely to announce its new inflation target today US initial jobless claims There are...
Indices from Wall Street finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 rose 0.34%, Dow Jones moved 0.30% higher while Russell 2000 slumped 0.70%....
European stocks near records FOMC minutes did not surprise the markets US500 hit new all-time high Crude oil price fell sharply European...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place on June 15-16th have just been released. Markets were primarily focused on whether US central bankers had...
NIO (NIO.US) stock dropped 3% during today's session together with other US-traded shares of several Chinese companies over regulatory actions taken...
Minutes of the last FOMC meeting in June will be published today at 7:00 pm BST. Investors will focus mainly on any remarks regarding tapering. If there...
Oil price tumbled on Wednesday, extending a recent sell-off after OPEC members and their allies failed to reach an agreement on the output strategy for...
The number of job openings in the US rose to a new record high of 9.209 million in May 2021, from a revised 9.193 million in April and below market expectations...
US equities rise ahead of FOMC Minutes Treasury yields at lowest level since February Whirlpool (WHR.US) stock rises on analysts upgrade US...
With market expectations for a RBNZ rate hike rising and the relatively weak UK house price index, there is a tailwind for the kiwi to stay more supportive...
US 10Y bond yield reached 1.33% level ahead of Fed minutes which will be released at 7:00 pm BST. Market participants expect the Fed to maintain its...
FOMC minutes release is a key event of the day. Investors are eager to see whether US central bankers indeed began taper discussions during the most recent...
Stocks in Europe trade higher DE30 tests upper limit of trading range Volkswagen explores sale of Electrify America Stocks...
