Chart of the day - EURUSD (07.07.2021)
While economic releases scheduled for today are scarce, the ones that will be published are definitely worth attention. European Commission will release...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
European markets seen opening higher FOMC minutes to be released in the evening Forecasts from the European Commission European...
Indices from Wall Street finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.20%, Dow Jones moved 0.60% lower while Russell 2000 slumped...
US stocks under pressure Gold and oil momentum slows Dollar edges up as investors await FOMC Minutes With US investors returning to the market...
We are observing a very interesting situation on the markets, in fact an anomaly. The return of the United States to the market after yesterday's holiday...
The US Defense Department is cancelling a $10B JEDI (Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure) contract awarded to Microsoft (MSFT.US). Pentagon said today...
The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) today released the June Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI). The headline Composite Index fell to 60.1,...
Tesla (TSLA.US) remains an early growth company focused on expanding its production capacity and product line. Profitability is not a major issue...
S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hit new record highs ISM Services PMI survey below expectations Pinduoduo (PDD.US) stock fell 2% on regulation...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 60.1 in June from 64.0 in the previous month, well below analysts’ expectations of 63.5. activity/production...
Oil No agreement among OPEC+ members. Group's output is likely to remain unchanged in August at 5.8 million barrels per day. No new date for...
Stocks from Western Europe trade lower DE30 tested lower limit of trading range Reuters claims Airbus delivered over 70 airplanes...
Precious metals are trading higher today with gold breaking above the $1,800 psychological level. US dollar is the weakest among G10 currencies and it...
Australian dollar is booking strong gains today amid improved sentiment towards the Antipodean currencies. AUDUSD is trading almost 1% higher on the day....
European markets seen opening lower OPEC+ talks fell apart German ZEW and US services ISM Futures markets point to a lower...
A mixed mood could have been spotted during today's Asian trading hours. Australian S&P/ASX 200 and indices from China dropped while Japanese...
No major moves in the stock market Holiday in the United States OPEC + meeting has been postponed Traders from the United States are off...
EURJPY pair has been moving in an upward trend since the beginning of November. Nevertheless, looking at the D1 interval, the first indications of a trend...
The OPEC + meeting was postponed, however, the representatives of the organization did not set a date for the next meeting. As a result, OPEC will maintain...
Oil prices continue to rise today, with Brent and WTI gaining around 0.30%. Attention remains focused on the OPEC + meeting, where an agreement to gradually...
