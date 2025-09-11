US100 loses 1.1% ahead of the Wall Street open 📉
The futures contract on the US Nasdaq 100 index (US100) is down more than 1% today, falling toward the 23,200-point area. The US dollar is strengthening...
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
European equities are trading mostly in the red, with major German stocks weighing on the sentiment after a series of major downgrades (e.g. Commerzbank,...
Oil ExxonMobil believes that a $100 per barrel oil price could be a "black swan" event for the market this year ExxonMobil suggests...
The Japanese yen is today the second-weakest G10 currency (just after the pound), losing about 0.9% against the dollar. The weakness stems both from the...
Shares in CD Projekt (CDR.PL) are recording another consecutive day of decline today, despite excellent financial results for the second quarter of 2025....
Eurozone – Inflation data (flash) for August: CPI: Actual: 0.2% m/m; previous 0.0% m/m CPI: Actual: 2.1% y/y; forecast 2.1%...
The GBPUSD collapsed sharply following a sell-off in the UK government bond market, which pushed 30-year yields to their highest level since 1998 (5.66%). At...
September has unexpectedly begun with the return of trade issues and turmoil around the federal appeals court decision, which upheld the original ruling...
After yesterday’s lack of Wall Street session, U.S. index futures are slipping amid renewed uncertainty and legal turmoil surrounding Donald...
U.S. index futures gained about 0.10% on the first day of the week. Market volatility is limited as U.S. cash markets remain closed today for the...
Since the beginning of the year, the GBPUSD currency pair has been moving in an upward trend. Looking at the D1 interval, the exchange rate set a local...
World Liberty Financial (WLFI) begins trading today on major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, OKX, and Bybit. The token, originally sold last...
Looking at the gold (GOLD) chart on the D1 interval, the price exceeded the key resistance level of $3423 last week. The zone marked in red results from...
At the start of a new week — and the first trading day of September — U.S. index futures remain calm, with moves limited to around ±0.05%....
Gold and silver prices are rising sharply today, reaching their highest levels in many years, driven by expectations of imminent interest rate cuts by...
Alibaba’s shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange rose today by more than 15%, marking their largest one-day gain since March of this year. This sharp...
The US dollar started September in a significantly weaker position against most global currencies, despite Wall Street remaining closed today due to the...
The beginning of the new month seems to favor European stock markets. A clear wave of optimism has returned, supported by positive data coming from the...
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Employment Data for July: Unemployment Rate: actual 6.2%; forecast 6.2%; previous 6.3%; The...
