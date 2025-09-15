Economic Calendar: Good Friday Holiday Impacts Global Markets (18.04.2025)
With global markets largely closed for the holiday, reaction to economic data will likely be delayed until markets reopen next week. Investors will be...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Asian markets mostly higher in Friday trading with Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.6% to 34,583.29 and South Korea's Kospi rising 0.3% to 2,478.39....
Netflix (NFLX.US) reported first-quarter results that beat expectations on both revenue and earnings per share. The results show that despite economic...
Indices on the U.S. stock market rebound slightly at the end of the session. Gains are driven by hopes for the first effects of bilateral talks between...
Markets saw a slight rebound following optimistic trade remarks from President Trump, offering relief amid ongoing global uncertainty—especially...
A federal judge ruled that Google illegally maintained monopoly power in key online advertising technology markets, delivering a second major legal blow...
Netflix shares (NFLX.US) are gaining just over 0.5% today ahead of the company’s key Q1 2025 earnings report. Wall Street is expected to watch the...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF:16B (Forecast 24B, Previous 57B) The smaller-than-expected inventory build suggests stronger-than-anticipated demand for...
The American stock market opens in mixed moods. Uncertainty in the market persists, and that doesn't sit well with the markets. Reports from more U.S....
Eli Lilly announced breakthrough results for its experimental weight-loss pill orforglipron, which demonstrated effectiveness comparable to injectable...
Federal Reserve’s John Williams said there’s no need to change interest rates any time soon, as current monetary policy is well positioned....
The European Central Bank has delivered its 6th consecutive 25 bp, bringing down the main refinancing rate to 2.40%. The decision was expected by the markets...
ASML Holding (ASML.NL) shares faced significant pressure following its first-quarter earnings report, as the world's dominant lithography equipment...
12:30 PM GMT, United States - Philadelphia Fed Report for April: Manufacturing Index: actual -26.4; forecast 2.2; previous...
ECB Main Refinancing Rate: Current: 2.40% Forecast: 2.65% Previous: 2.90% ECB Deposit Rate: Current: 2.25% Forecast: 2.25% Previous:...
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30) are down nearly 1.3% after one of the index’s largest constituents and the biggest health insurer...
Uncertainty is currently the only thing investors around the world can be certain of. Donald Trump has served up an emotional rollercoaster for the markets—first...
What to expect from today’s ECB decision? ECB is expected to deliver 6th consecutive 25 bp rate cut, as the risk of economic stagnation...
The EURUSD has once again moderated its upward trend after a recent rally, as markets await today’s interest rate decision from the European Central...
Overall market situation: Sentiment in the European market remains mixed. Most stock indices are currently losing value. The German DAX is down 0.4%,...
