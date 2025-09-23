Crypto newsletter: Ether price hit 2 week high ahead of London hard fork
The Bitcoin network’s mining difficulty has decreased 28% Social media giants launch ETH-based NFTs Ether hits 2-week high in anticipation...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
The Bitcoin network’s mining difficulty has decreased 28% Social media giants launch ETH-based NFTs Ether hits 2-week high in anticipation...
The latest NFP report revealed optimistic data on the labor market, which ended up putting pressure on the US dollar (USD) again. While today's...
Stocks in Europe trade lower DE30 trades near midpoint of the range Deutsche Telekom launches sale of Dutch unit European...
OPEC+ failed to reach an agreement on the future output level last week. Talks were initially scheduled for Thursday but after no progress was made, they...
European markets seen opening lower Holiday in the United States OPEC+ talks continue Equities in Asia traded mixed during...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and indices from China dropped while Kospi and S&P/ASX 200 gained DAX...
US economy added 850k jobs in June (est. 700k) Wall Street climbs to new record highs European stock indices mixed OPEC+...
GBPUSD rebounded from its daily lows and moved significantly higher towards interesting levels. The currency pair is currently testing the price zone near...
AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) tumbled roughly 12% during today’s session after a small research house, Iceberg, disclosed it held a short position on...
NFP report release is already behind us and markets' attention shifts to FOMC minutes release next week. Bullard hinted that taper talks have already...
US stock markets climb to new record highs Headline NFP number above expectations Factory orders for May at 1.7% MoM (exp. 1.5%...
The long-awaited payrolls figures from the United States have just been released. The labour market report for June came in above expectations as the headline...
Release of the NFP report for June at 1:30 pm BST is a key macro release of the day, and of the week as well! The latest US jobs data release turned out...
European markets trade mostly higher DE30 once again tested upper limit of trading range Infineon CEO expects chip supply shortage...
US dollar index (USDIDX) resumed an upward move at the end of June. Index climbed towards the resistance zone at 92.50, which halted previous upward impulse....
European markets seen opening slightly lower NFP report to be released at 1:30 pm BST Postponed OPEC+ meeting Futures markets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.52%, Dow Jones moved 0.38% higher, Nasdaq added 0.13% and Russell 2000 gained...
European stocks higher amid solid PMIs US equities at record highs Oil gains as traders await OPEC+ decision Global...
The meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee started at 5:30 pm BST. The meeting might lead to the decision about the cartel’s...
Micron Technology (MU.US), an American producer of computer memory and computer data storage, plunged 5% during today’s US session. Interestingly,...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator