BREAKING: ISM Manufacturing for June slightly below forecasts
ISM Manufacturing figures for June from the United States have just been released. The data came in slightly below forecasts as the headline number stood...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
US equity markets open slightly higher Jobless claims fall to 15-month low Final manufacturing PMI for June at 62.1 (vs prelim: 62.6) US...
The consensus estimate for the NFP in June is 700k against 692k shown by the ADP data. The difference between ADP and NFP figures has been...
US jobless claims data showed 364 thousand Americans filling for the unemployment benefit in the week ended on June 26th. This is a slightly lower reading...
Etsy (ETSY.US) is the US e-commerce company and one of the so-called pandemic winners. Share price of the company jumped 300% throughout 2020 before stock...
Oil caught a bid following a report from Reuters saying that Saudi Arabia and Russia have reached a preliminary agreement on output. Both countries were...
European markets trade higher DE30 erases morning bounce Nordex slumps after share offering announcement European stock markets...
OPEC+ meeting is a key event of the day. Representatives of oil producers will meet today to decide on new output quotas. Current output cut agreement...
The second half of 2021 has been launched in upbeat moods on the global stock exchanges. European stock market indices trade higher with the majority of...
European markets seen opening higher OPEC+ to make output decision Construction spending and manufacturing ISM from the United States According...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.21% while Dow Jones added 0.61%. Nasdaq dropped 0.17%. Russell 2000 finished...
Better than expected ADP data Strengthening of the USD A pullback in the stock market in Europe Mixed sentiment on US indices European indices...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) stock jumped more than 10% despite the fact that the household retailer posted mixed quarterly figures. Company earned...
Ahead of the widely watched non-farm payroll numbers on Friday, the latest report from private payroll company ADP shows 692k jobs were added in June,...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 6.718 million barrels in the week ended June 25th, following an 7.614 million decrease in the previous week and...
Flat opening of the US session ADP report above expectations Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) stock downgraded by BofA US indices launched today's...
DE30 Let’s start today’s analysis with the German stock market. Looking at the technical situation on DAX (DE30), one can see that it has...
ADP report on change in US employment in June was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 600k jobs following a 978k increase...
Key macro release of the day - ADP employment data for June - is scheduled for 1:15 pm BST. The report is an important and final hint ahead of the release...
European markets drop DE30 pulls back from ATH area Deutsche Bank may lose license for IPOs in Hong Kong European stock markets...
