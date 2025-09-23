DE30 plunges over 1% and tests 15,500 pts area
European markets drop DE30 pulls back from ATH area Deutsche Bank may lose license for IPOs in Hong Kong European stock markets...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
European markets drop DE30 pulls back from ATH area Deutsche Bank may lose license for IPOs in Hong Kong European stock markets...
After raising almost 8% in one week, coffee prices fell yesterday for the first time since 22nd of june. On one hand the key factor for coffee from a fundamental...
Flash inflation data from the Eurozone was released at 10:00 am BST. Reading was expected to show a deceleration from 2% YoY to 1.9% YoY. Data came in-line...
Gold price took a hit yesterday and dropped $15 per ounce. Unless a major recovery occurs today, gold may experience the largest monthly drop since November...
European markets seen opening slightly lower Inflation data from France, Poland and Eurozone US ADP employment report Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. Dow Jones and S&P 500 added 0.03% each while Nasdaq gained 0.19%. Russell 2000 dropped 0.58% Gains...
European stocks close higher S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hit new ATH’s Delta variant is bringing back lockdowns in Asia Precious metals...
Moderna (MRNA.US) stock rose almost 6% after the drugmaker announced that its Covid-19 vaccine produced protective antibodies against the contagious delta...
JD.com (JD.US) is one of the largest e-commerce companies in China, formerly known as “360buy”. It is a company that has usually also been...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 127.3 in June, from the previous month's 117.2 and well above market expectations...
US stocks open higher Most of the US banks will increase their dividends Home prices surged in April US indices launched today's session...
German CPI inflation reading for June was released at 1:00 pm BST. Inflation rate decreased to 2.3 % year-on-year in June, after a 2.5 % rise...
Oil Oil trades at elevated levels ahead of OPEC+ decision It is expected that OPEC+ will make decision on output in August as current...
European markets trade higher DE30 upheld trading range Deutsche Boerse acquires Swiss crypto fintech European stock markets...
Downbeat moods could be spotted across stock markets in Asia-Pacific region today. Chinese equities were clear underperformers with some major indices...
European markets expected to open flat Flash inflation data from Germany and Spain Speech from ECB President Lagarde Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs, gaining 0.23% and 0.98% respectively. Dow Jones...
Delta variant weighs on market sentiment European stocks start week on sour note US100 hits new all-time high The COVID-19 topiC has returned...
Etsy (ETSY.US) stock jumped 6% after the online marketplace for arts, crafts announced that it will acquire Brazil’s Elo7 for $217 million in cash....
S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 both hit new all-time high FAA notes safety concerns over new Boeing 777X Tesla (TSLA.US) faces China recall over software...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator