Crypto newsletter: Bitcoin tries to bounce back again
Mexico’s 3rd richest man says his bank is ‘working’ to accept Bitcoin Bitcoin will become legal tender in El Salvador on September...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Over the weekend Bitcoin once again experienced selling pressure that brought the cryptocurrency below major support at 30,000 USD. Nevertheless, an interview...
European markets trade lower DE30 pulls back after test of 15,635 pts area Volkswagen to exit combustion engine production in Europe...
Natural gas prices in the United States sit at the highest levels in 2 and a half years. Cold winter has led to reduction in global stockpiles. While US...
European markets seen opening flat OPEC+ to meet on Thursday NFP report release on Friday Futures markets point to a more...
Stocks in Asia are trading mostly lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and Kospi drop 0.2% while S&P/ASX 200 trades 0.1% lower. Indices...
In this webinar we will discuss: Gold levels and fundamentals US stocks making ATH again US dollar gaining ground on the charts NFP report...
Stocks in Europe post small gains Wall Street trades higher, banks gain after Fed stress test results CAD leader among G10 currencies,...
This week has been relatively calm on the markets, especially if we weigh it against volatility from a week before. However, things may get more interesting...
Banks are one of the best performing groups of stocks during today's Wall Street session. Improved sentiment towards the sector is a result of yesterday's...
Corn and soybean trade under pressure today following the ruling of the US Supreme Court. The Supreme Court ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency...
FedEx (FDX.US) is the worst performing S&P 500 member today, dropping 5%. Company released results for fiscal Q4 2021, which ended on May 31. Revenue...
US indices launched today's trading higher US500 tests all-time high area Nike reaches fresh all-time high following fiscal Q4...
US PCE Price Index went fell to 0.4% MoM in May, from a 0.6% increase in April and below analysts expectation of 0.5%. Year-on-year, the PCE price index...
European stock markets trade mixed DE30 pulled back to support at 15,511 pts Daimler (DAI.DE) stock upgraded by JP Morgan European indices...
Gold has been underperforming as of late and remains below strong resistance at $1800 despite the ongoing bullish sentiment. Currently price is consolidating...
European stock markets seen opening higher US PCE data 4 Fed members to deliver speeches Futures markets point to a higher opening of today's...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 rose 0.58%, Dow Jones surged 0.95% while Nasdaq gained 0.69%. Russell 2000 added...
BoE left monetary policy unchanged US Stocks rise, S&P and Nasdaq hit new ATH Biden signs infrastructure deal US weekly Jobless claims rose...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock surged nearly 6.0% after CEO Elon Musk said he would list SpaceX's space internet venture, Starlink, when its cash flow is reasonably...
