MACRO: US jobless claims stick above 400K
Initial jobless claims fell slightly to 411k from the upwardly revised 418k in the previous week, however today's reading again came in above analysts’...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit new ATH Jobless claims climb for 2nd week Eli Lilly (LLY.US) received breakthrough therapy designation for its Alzheimer's...
The US economy grew by an annualized 6.4% in the first quarter, following a 4.3 % expansion in the previous three-month period, matching...
Picking a winning stock is not an easy task. It requires multiple steps to do, from downloading data to analysing it. As the investing universe gets bigger,...
The German benchmark index can make up some of yesterday's losses on Thursday. M30 chart The DE30 is testing yesterday's midday high at 15,630...
The Bank of England decided to take a wait-and-see approach during its June monetary policy meeting. Central Bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 climbs back above 15,530 pts Siemens upgraded financial targets In spite of a mixed...
Bank of England is set to announce a monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm BST today. Market does not expect changes to monetary policy settings. Meeting...
European stock markets seen opening higher Bank of England set to announce rate decision at 12:00 pm BST 4 Fed members to deliver...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.11%, Dow Jones moved 0.21% lower while Nasdaq gained 0.13% and closed at...
European stocks snap two-day rally Mixed PMI readings from US Bitcoin rebounds During today's session, a number of PMI indicators from...
Coinbase (COIN.US) stock jumped more than 2% trying to erase recent losses as the cryptocurrency exchange benefits from bitcoin price rebound. Much of...
The Czech National Bank raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to 0.5 percent, thus following in the footsteps of the National Bank of Hungary....
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 7.61 million barrels in the week ended June 18th, following an 7.355 million decrease in the previous week...
US stocks hover near record highs Mixed PMI figures MicroStrategy (MSTR.US) stock rebounds after yesterday's sell-off US indices were little...
The IHS Markit US Manufacturing PMI jumped to 62.60 in June from 62.1 in May, beating market forecasts of 61.5. The IHS Markit...
Volatility soared last week following the FOMC meeting. Large price swings could be observed on gold, USD and stock markets. Elsewhere, Bitcoin had a volatile...
The GBP/USD recovered from a weekly low of 1.3785 and hit a fresh weekly high of 1.3986. The pound was supported by comments from the UK Health Minister...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 defends 15,530 pts area Vonovia officially launched takeover offer of Deutsche Wohnen Major...
Gold took a hit following the FOMC meeting last week and hawkish comments from Bullard. Other precious metals, like silver, were also impacted. Silver...
