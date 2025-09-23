BREAKING: French PMIs disappoint, German data beats
Flash PMI data for June from France and Germany has been released this morning. Market consensus called for higher services readings compared to a month...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
European markets expected to open flat PMIs from Europe and the United States Speech from ECB President Lagarde Futures markets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 added 0.51%, Dow Jones gained 0.20% and Nasdaq moved 0.79% higher. Russell 2000 added...
Bitcoin recovered above $32,000 after plunging below $30,000 Stocks in Europe and the United States advance US dollar mixed against...
MicroStrategy (MSTR.US) launched today's trading with a massive bearish price gap. While the company focuses on business intelligence software and...
There were no major economic data releases scheduled for today. However, investors got to hear from 3 members so far today and given how recent remarks...
Wall Street opens slightly lower US100 looks towards recent highs in 14,200 pts Delta Air Lines seeks to hire 1,000 additional pilots US...
Oil: Brent crude oil broke above $ 75 a barrel despite the rising US dollar Worldwide demand is rebounding, also due to the summer seasonality However,...
Cryptocurrencies continue to trade under pressure amid incoming news from China. People's Bank of China summoned executives from largest Chinese lenders...
Stocks in Europe trade slightly lower Daimler (DAI.DE) wants to start producing its own batteries Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) starts cooperation with...
US 10 year yields returned above 1.5% today, putting pressure on the gold market. Yesterday the precious metal tried to recover from last week's losses,...
The world-renowned Amazon (AMZN.US) is an American company for e-commerce and cloud computing services at all levels based in the American city of Seattle,...
During yesterday's session we could observe increases in the prices of precious metals, which were partially caused by the weakening of the dollar....
EU Consumer Confidence Powell to testify before House panel It’s another relatively quiet day ahead when it comes to the economic calendar....
US indices finished yesterday's session sharply higher. S&P 500 rose 1.4%, Dow Jones added 1.76% and Nasdaq finished 0.79% higher. Russell 2000...
The dollar is the weakest among the major currencies Rebound in the stock market Higher prices of precious metals Cryptocurrencies under pressure While...
MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR.US) stock plunged more than 10% during today's session after the company confirmed purchase of 13,005 bitcoins priced...
Last week was very negative for the EUR/USD pair, after the FOMC meeting, the u.s dollar recovered against euro and the pair was trading under strong selling...
Agricultural Bank of China reiterates crypto ban Sichuan shuts down Bitcoin mining Ethereum fell below $1900 The past week was another...
After last week's hawkish remarks from FED officials investors eagerly awaited the speeches of two important members of the federal reserve, namely...
