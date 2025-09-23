US OPEN: Wall Street stages recovery after recent losses
President Biden meets with financial regulators Speeches from Fed members Coinbase (COIN.US) stock drops on China crypto mining crackdown Major...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
European markets trim opening losses DE30 recovers from morning dip Germany wants to exit Lufthansa stake as soon as possible European...
Gold has been underperforming as of late with downward move accelerating last week amid Fed's hawkish tilt. Precious metal slumped on Friday when Fed's...
Risk assets, especially equities, moved lower on Friday after Fed's Bullard hit a hawkish note and said that taper discussions have already begun....
Stocks in Europe expected to open lower Speeches from Fed and ECB members Biden meets market regulators European stock markets...
Stocks in Asia launched a new week lower. S&P/ASX 200 drops 1.6%, Kospi declines 1% while Nikkei plunges over 3%. Indices from China trade lower...
In this webinar we will discuss: Fed turns more hawkish Gold tanks as US dollar soars US100 defies gravity - what’s next for tech stocks? China...
Major European indices fell more than 1% US indices under pressure after hawkish FED Bullard comments Greenback rally continues European indices...
The Federal Reserve surprised investors this week with its decision that was seen as hawkish. Gold and stocks moved lower while the US dollar strengthened....
DocuSign (DOCU.US) stock rose more than 5% despite the negative sentiment which prevails on the market today. Company shares are trading higher after Wedbush...
DE30 fell sharply during afternoon trades on Friday, in line with its global peers, reaching its lowest level since the end of May. Today's hawkish...
Hawkish comments from FED James Bullard Adobe (ADBE.US) stock moves higher after earnings Smith & Wesson (SWBI.US) stock rose sharply on upbeat...
James Bullard, President of St. Louis Fed, hit a hawkish tone during a speech today and triggered noticeable moves on gold and USD markets. Bullard confirmed...
European markets trade slightly lower DE30 tests 200-hour moving average Brenntag jumps following upgrade to full-year forecasts Majority...
A strong downward move could be observed on the oil market yesterday. Taking a look at technical situation on OIL.WTI at H1 interval, we can see that price...
European markets seen opening lower Quadruple witching day in the United States UK retail sales miss expectations Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. Dow Jones dropped 0.62%, Russell 2000 declined 1.18% while S&P 500 finished 0.04% lower. Nasdaq...
Nasdaq hit new record high Mixed session in Europe Strong US dollar Commodity prices fell sharply Yesterday's Fed decision had a huge...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) shares rose more than 5% after Jefferies maintained a Buy rating and lifted its price target on the semiconductor stock to $854 from $740....
Initial jobless claims rose to 412K, the first increase in 7 weeks and compared to analysts’ estimates of 360K. Continuing claims, which run a week...
