❗US100 hits new all-time high📈
Today US100 is by far the strongest from the major US indices. The index rose strongly in the last three hours from around 13,900 points to new historic...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
US indices little changed Weekly jobless claims rose unexpectedly CureVac (CVAC.US) shares fell sharply after vaccine failure US indices launched...
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits was 0.412 million in the week ended June 12th, compared to the 0.376 million reported...
The German benchmark index is in recovery mode and could soon hit a key resistance area. M30 chart The DE30 trades slightly higher on Thursday...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 19.00 %, as widely expected. The...
The past 6 months have been tough for Polish video game developer CD Projekt (CDR.PL) and its shareholders. Share price of the company dropped over 60%...
Stock in Europe trade slightly lower DE30 tested 15,615 pts area after FOMC decision European car sales increased 74% YoY in May European...
Yesterday's policy announcement from the FOMC hinted at a faster than previously assumed beginning of monetary tightening in the United States. Famous...
FOMC decided to slightly increase IOER yesterday while the dot chart pointed to a 2 rate hike in 2023. This, of course, does not mean that there will be...
European stock markets seen opening lower FOMC dot-plot pointed to 2 rate hikes in 2023 Rate decisions from 3 central banks Stock...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.54%, Dow Jones declined 0.77%, Nasdaq closed 0.24% lower and Russell 2000...
Dollar hits six-week high US stocks fell after FOMC decision Gold fell to 1-month low Today's session in Europe was quite muted as investors...
Below we present some key takeaways from the Fed Chairman’s press conference: Opening statement: The Fed believes that inflation will return...
Potential higher interest rates and a reduction in liquidity through a higher IOER (although the increase is only symbolic) is slightly negative news for...
The Fed did the smallest change in monetary policy that it possibly could. The key message is – rates will eventually go up, just not too soon. The...
The Federal Reserve keept the fed funds rate at 0-0.25% and bond-buying at a $120 billion monthly pace during the June 2021 meeting as widely expected. Fed...
Citigroup (C.US) stock plunged nearly 4.0% after Bloomberg reported that one of the top investment banking companies warned of rising costs and declining...
While an increase in Fed fund rates is not expected today, the central bank may decide to raise the IOER, the excess reserve rate. The Fed introduced the...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 7.36 million barrels in the week ended June 11th, following an 5.241 million decrease in the previous...
US stocks mostly flat US housing data below expectations Oracle (ORCL.US) stock fell sharply on weak guidance US indices launched today’s...
