Economic calendar: US data in the spotlight
European markets seen opening higher Retail sales and industrial production data from the United States API report expected to show...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
European markets seen opening higher Retail sales and industrial production data from the United States API report expected to show...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.18%, Dow Jones dropped 0.25%, Nasdaq added 0.74% and Russell 2000 finished...
Lagarde: too early to debate end of ECB help Dow at 2-week low, S&P 500 retreats from records Crude oil soars to two-year highs European...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock rose more than 1% as the electric car maker benefited from higher Bitcoin prices as the company still has a hefty holding of...
Bitcoin breaks above the important $ 40,000 resistance today and gains almost 4%. This is a continuation of the weekend rebound when Tesla CEO Elon Musk...
Last week was marked by the numbers of CPI report that did not directly impact the market on the day itself, but the consequences emerged the very next...
S&P 500 hovers near record high US 10-year Treasury yield near 3 month low Novavax (NVAX.US) soars its COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective US...
Musk suggests Tesla could accept the cryptocurrency again El Salvador become the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender Ethereum approached...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tested 15,800 pts area Data on over 3 million Volkswagen customers stolen European...
Gold drops around 1% at the beginning of a new week and tests local lows from the beginning of June. US dollar strengthening can be named as a reason behind...
Oil is trading higher at the beginning of a potentially big week. Iranian presidential elections are scheduled for Friday, June 18. This is important with...
European markets seen opening slightly higher Speech from BoE Governor Bailey FOMC meeting on Wednesday According to the...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher. Nikkei gains 0.6% while Kospi addes 0.1%. Traders from China and Australia were off for holidays DAX futures...
In this webinar we will discuss: High potential US stocks “Strange” reaction to surging US inflation Sentiment on indices Preview...
European stock indices add gains US dollar stronger against its peers Better-than-expected University of Michigan report for June European...
Peloton Interactive (PTON.US) soars over 5% despite the announcement that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Peloton investors. The lawsuit...
EURUSD has been trading lower since the beginning of the day. The US dollar continues to recover against major currencies. In theory, the greenback might...
US inflation data for May showed another acceleration and now investors are eager to hear whether Fed's narrative has changed. US central bank will...
The University of Michigan data, key economic report in today’s agenda, has just been released. The preliminary data for June came in above expectations...
Stocks extend rally on Friday US500 at new record highs US bond yields under pressure Tesla unveils Model S Plaid US...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator