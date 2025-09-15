Economic calendar: all eyes on ECB and Philly Fed (17.04.2025)
On Thursday, macroeconomics comes back into the limelight. After the unexpectedly high drop in energy prices in Germany, the session in Europe will be...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
06:00 AM GMT, Germany - Inflation Data for March: Yearly German PPI: actual -0.2% YoY; forecast 0.4% YoY; previous 0.7% YoY; Monthly...
Wall Street was dragged down yesterday by a sell-off in tech stocks after Donald Trump imposed restrictions on the sale of Nvidia’s H20 chips...
U.S. stocks and the dollar recorded declines today due to escalating tensions related to semiconductor tariffs. The Nasdaq is currently down 2.07%,...
The US Dollar Index is seeing a mild rebound from a key support level following remarks from Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, who advocated for maintaining...
Big Tech sells off on semiconductor tariffs United Airlines delivers robust earning and dual Q2 forecast U.S. equities and...
02:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: actual 0.515M; forecast 0.400M; previous 2.553M; Crude Oil...
Bank of Canada maintained interest rates at 2.75% level, in line with expectations. Bank of Canada Rate Decision - Key Points Rate...
The USDCAD currency pair has been in a downward trend since the beginning of March. Looking at the chart in terms of the Overbalance methodology, two geometries...
Shares of US global car rental company Hertz (HTZ1.US) surge almost 20% as Bill Ackman's Pershing Square disclosed a significant position in the company....
US Retail Sales MoM: 1.4% (Forecast 1.4%, Previous 0.2%) US Core Retail Sales MoM: 0.5% (Forecast 0.4%, Previous 0.3%) US30 almost 'ignored'...
As Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM.US) prepares to release its first-quarter earnings on Thursday, April 17, 2025, investors are keenly...
10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for March: CPI: actual 0.6% MoM; forecast 0.6% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM; CPI: actual...
Bloomberg reports that China is open to talks with the U.S. if President Trump shows respect, appoints a clear point person, reins in his cabinet, and...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) shares have surged nearly 25% from the early April lows, but today they are down almost 6% in pre-market trading in the U.S. The decline...
Gold gains nearly 2% today, hitting new all-time highs at $3,295 per ounce. The metal is supported by very strong fundamentals, including ongoing uncertainty...
Futures indicate a lower open for European markets following Wall Street’s declines; EU50 down over 1.5% The United States is imposing 245%...
Weak order data from ASML and export restrictions targeting Nvidia are weighing on Wall Street futures. US100 futures, which represent tech-heavy companies...
UK CPI YoY came in at 2.6% vs 2.7% exp. and 2.8% previously (MoM at 0.3% vs 0.4% exp. and 0.4% previously) UK Core CPI YoY 3.4% vs 3.4% exp. and 3.5%...
Following yesterday’s session on Wall Street, during which indices erased earlier gains, today we’re witnessing a renewed sell-off in the...
