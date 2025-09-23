Economic calendar: Focus on ECB meeting and US inflation
European markets seen opening flat ECB to announce rate decision at 12:45 pm BST US CPI inflation data expected to show another increase European...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.18%, Dow Jones declined 0.44% and Nasdaq closed 0.09% lower. Russell 2000...
US 10y bond yield below 1.5% US crude stocks fall for 3rd week BoC leaves monetary policy unchanged The US dollar was under pressure for most...
Despite recent comments from Janet Yellen regarding interest rates, bond yields continued to decline, reaching 1.5% - the lowest level since the...
Wendy's (WEN.US) stock, which recently become center of attention from the WallStreetBets subreddit crowd, fell more than 10% after fast food chain...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 5.241 million barrels in the week ended June 4th, following an 5.08 million decrease in the previous week...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. Central bank will hold current...
US 10Y bond yield at 3-month low US500 approaches its ATH Campbell Soup (CPB.US) quarterly profit fell more than expected Clover Health (CLOV.US)...
US30 Looking at the technical situation on the Dow Jones (US30), one can see that the index has been trading in an upward trend recently. Buyers managed...
US CPI data for April showed much higher price growth than market expected. Inflation in annual terms reached 4.2% - the highest reading since mid-2008!...
The cryptocurrency market is under pressure this week after US officials announced they have recovered nearly all of the bitcoin ransom paid to the perpetrators...
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 tests upward trendline Lufthansa gains after US eases travel restrictions Stocks in Europe...
Rate decision from the Bank of Canada is a key event of the day. No change in rates or asset purchases is expected. However, traders should keep in mind...
Stock markets in Europe expected to open flat Bank of Canada decision at 3:00 pm BST API report showed smaller-than-expected drop...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. Nasdaq gained 0.31%, Russell 2000 added 1.06%, S&P 500 moved 0.02% higher while Dow Jones...
Calm session on the Forex market European stocks hold near record highs Wall Street struggles to gain traction Increased volatility in the...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock jumped 3% at the beginning of today's session following upbeat sales figures of its vehicles produced in China. According to...
Oil: The price of WTI crude oil reached $ 70 a barrel, but retreated possibly due to profit taking The latest EIA report points to a balanced oil...
Nautilus (NLS.US) is a home fitness and fitness company. One of the advantages of Nautilus is that the COVID situation has worked in its favor and that...
US trade balance falls from record levels Stitch Fix (SFIX.US) shares soar on quarterly figures Clover Health Investments (CLOV.US) is another...
