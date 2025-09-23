DE30 tested ATH at 15,730 pts but failed to break above
Stocks from Western Europe trade higher DE30 tested ATH but failed to break above Airbus delivered 50 jets in May Majority...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Gold price broke above the $1,900 mark earlier today but bulls failed to hold onto these gains. Resistance zone ranging above $1,900 is additionally strengthened...
European markets expected to open flat German ZEW index for June API report expected to show decline in oil stocks European...
Cryptocurrencies continue to slide today. Bitcoin dropped below $33,000 to a fresh 2-week low. Ethereum tested the $2,500 area while Ripple dipped below...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Russell 2000 rallied 1.43%, Nasdaq added 0.49%, S&P 500 dropped 0.08% and Dow Jones moved...
Mixed sentiment in the stock market New Zealand dollar is the winner of today's session Cryptocurrencies without major changes During today's...
NZDUSD currency pair has been trading sideways recently. Looking at the D1 interval, buyers struggle to break above the resistance zone at 0.7305. In turn,...
AMC (AMC.US) again became a leading meme stock among retail traders during today's session, extending gains into a third week. On trading-focused social...
The euro rebounded against the dollar during the release of the NFP report and ended up making a false breakout once again, Although last Friday's...
Biogen (BIIB.US) stock has been halted after the FDA has approved its controversial Alzheimer drug Aducanumab using an accelerated approval...
Yellen says Fed rate hike a ‘plus’ US stocks little changed at the beginning of the week Jeff Bezos to travel to space after stepping...
El Salvador president plans to make Bitcoin as legal tender Yellen comments weigh on cryptocurrencies China steps up crackdown on Bitcoin Last...
Major European indices trade flat DE30 bounces off 23.6% retracement BMW to expand EV charging network in China by 20% this year Major...
Today's Asian stock market session was mixed and no common direction could be spotted across indices from the region. Japanese Nikkei (JAP225) managed...
European markets seen opening slightly lower German factory orders missed estimates in April BoC and ECB rate decision, US CPI later...
Stock markets in Asia traded mixed. Indices from Japan and South Korea gained while equities from Australia and China dropped DAX futures...
NFP report for May below expectations Stock indices move up, DE30 at record highs The US dollar lower against its peers Commodities...
NFP data was released today and now investors will focus on another key reading from the US - CPI inflation for May. Price growth is expected to accelerate...
DE30 continues to move higher as major equity benchmarks from the Old Continent are finishing the last trading day of the week higher. The German index...
DocuSign (DOCU.US), a company providing electronic signature and agreement cloud, is surging more than 15% after strong earnings beat and bullish forecast....
