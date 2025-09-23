US OPEN: Stocks push higher after NFP miss, US100 outperforms
US stock markets open higher on Friday Major US indices near record highs again Non-farm payrolls below expectations US stock...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
US stock markets open higher on Friday Major US indices near record highs again Non-farm payrolls below expectations US stock...
Key report of the day and the week - NFP report for May - has been released. While market consensus was pointing to an addition of 660k in May, yesterday's...
Key US data release of the week - NFP report for May - will be released at 1:30 pm BST. Market expects the report to show an addition of 660k jobs. However,...
European indices trade slightly lower DE30 pulled back after failed test of 15,680 pts area Stock markets in Europe trade slightly...
WTI (OIL.WTI) is recovering from a recent short-term correction and climbs back above the $69 per barrel. Oil, as well as other commodities, pulled back...
European markets seen opening flat Jobs data from the United States and Canada Powell and Lagarde to speak during BIS climate conference Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.36%, Dow Jones dropped 0.07% while Nasdaq moved 1.03% lower. Russell 2000...
The stock market was dominated by sellers on Thursday (at least so far). The worse moods that we saw during the European session are also spreading...
ADP employment report was one of the top tier economic releases scheduled for today. Data was expected to show an increase of 650k jobs following a 742k...
Today's European session began in a mixed mood, with volatility remaining low in the early hours of trading. However, after 12:00 pm BST sellers...
European indices slightly lower Investors await the ADP report During today's session we observe low volatility in the stock market....
Looking at AUDUSD on the H4 interval, one can see that the pair has been trading in a consolidation range recently. However, according to the classic of...
Final Services PMI from Germany and UK ADP Report for May DOE report on oil inventories It’s a busy day ahead in terms of the economic...
US indices finished yesterday's session slightly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.14%, Dow Jones added 0.07% and Nasdaq finished 0.14% higher. Stocks...
European stock markets mostly higher US indices trading flat amid subdued volatility A wild rally in AMC Entertainment shares Oil...
AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) mania is far from being over - the share price of the movie theater operator was soaring more than 90% during today’s...
BlackBerry (BB.US) shares are soaring more than 15% today as the stock is said to be the new favourite among Reddit traders. According to Benzinga, BlackBerry...
US stock markets tick higher on Wednesday Subdued volatility as investors await key jobs report AMC, GameStop, Blackberry gain...
Major data from the US labour market will be released next Friday. Despite rising inflation, the Fed is using the weaker NFP report as an excuse to postpone...
European stocks inched towards record levels Germany retail sales below expectations HeidelbergCement (HEI.DE) to build the world’s first...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator