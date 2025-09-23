DE30 hovers near record high
European stocks inched towards record levels Germany retail sales below expectations HeidelbergCement (HEI.DE) to build the world’s first...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Brent prices (OIL) broke above major resistance at $70 a barrel during yesterday's session, reaching the highest levels since early-March as OPEC+...
Speeches from central bankers API weekly crude oil stock It’s a quieter day ahead on the economic calendar. The major reading of the European...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 fell 0.05%, Dow Jones added 0.13% and Nasdaq finished 0.09% lower. Russell 2000 advanced...
Stock markets mostly higher Oil prices advance amid OPEC+ meeting Gold dips below $1900 an ounce Global stock markets...
Cinemark (CNK.US) jumped over 4% as the movie theater chain is seeing positive sentiment after “A Quiet Place, Part II” set a pandemic era...
ISM Manufacturing from the United States for the month of May has just been released. The data came in above expectations as the headline index rose from...
Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX.US), operating as Boston Scientific, is a manufacturer of interventional medical devices used in medical specialties,...
Stocks open higher after a long weekend Major US stock indices near all-time highs Citi upgraded Nio to “buy” after...
Oil: Oil price broke above recent local highs, reaching highest levels since 2018 The OPEC + meeting itself is unlikely to bring any changes, the...
DE30 hit new ATH Solid macroeconomic data from Germany Daimler (DAI.DE) and Nokia (NOKIA.FI) reached a patent licensing deal European...
The first session of the month brings good moods on the stock market. One hour after starting trading in Europe, the German DAX stock index rose by 1%....
On Tuesday morning, crude oil prices rose by more than 1.5% and OIL.WTI reached the highest levels this year. OIL lags slightly behind, but is also close...
European markets expected to open mixed Final PMIs from Europe and the United States Canadian GDP figures and US ISM Manufacturing PMI US and...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed today. Nikkei fell 0.11%, S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.04% and Kospi rose 0.53%. Indices from China struggled to find common direction DAX...
European stock markets finish the day lower US and UK markets closed for a holiday USD dips against major currencies European...
GBPUSD jumped towards key resistance area as the US dollar suddenly sank against major currencies in the afternoon European time. As some pointed...
Today's session is relatively quiet due to public holidays (Memorial Day). EUR/USD pair has been trading in a consolidation zone for more than 14...
Oil traders look forward to tomorrow’s OPEC+ meeting which might lead to some key decisions on oil output. Let us remind that the OPEC+ has recently...
As traders from the United States are currently enjoying a long weekend due to Memorial Day, US stock exchanges remain closed. As a result, one cannot...
