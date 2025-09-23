Crypto newsletter: Bitcoin still under pressure
Bitcoin miners pull out of China under Beijing crackdown Open interest remains low Short term holders continue to sell crypto The past week...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Ripple (XRP) is one of the strongest cryptocurrencies of today, gaining over 11%, which is twice as much compared to other major cryptocurrencies such...
European indices trade mixed UK and US markets are closed for a holiday Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) fell 2% after FED remarks European indices launched...
At the end of last week, one could observe a local correction in the crude oil market. Nevertheless, looking at the H1 interval, the sell-off slowed down...
European markets expected to open lower US and UK markets closed for holiday European stock markets are expected to launch today's session...
US indices finished Friday's session mostly higher. S&P 500 rose 0.08%, Dow Jones added 0.19% while Nasdaq gained 0.09%. Russell 2000 fell 0.21% Stocks...
Global stocks push higher Core PCE for April above expectations EURUSD returns above 1.2200 Most European indices were in...
Tech stocks from the United States are top gainers during today’s session. US100 is currently outperforming other major indices as US 10-Year Treasury...
The beginning of the upcoming week is looking to be a calm one as traders from the United States and UK are observing national holidays on Monday. However,...
AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) opened with yet another enormous bullish gap today as meme stocks mania continues. Shares of the movie theater chain are currently...
The University of Michigan's final consumer sentiment for the US increased to 82.9 in May from a preliminary of 82.8 and compared with market...
Wall Street opens higher ahead of a long weekend Core PCE above expectations (3.1% YoY vs exp. 2.9% YoY) Chicago PMI surged...
The core PCE price index, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy and is the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation indicator, rose to...
Cryptocurrency market came under pressure today after the latest bitcoin monthly options expiry. Several crypto exchanges settled almost 60,000 trading...
European stock trade higher DE30 approaches ATH Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) stock at key resistance European indices launched today's...
Cryptocurrencies are trading under pressure during the Friday session. Technically looking at the Ethereum chart, the price was unable to break above the...
NZDUSD pair came under heavy pressure today, erasing recent gains as rising US bond yields helped USD recover some ground. US Treasuries sold off yesterday...
US Core PCE Price Index Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index It’s a relatively busy day ahead on the economic calendar, with the US...
US indices finished yesterday's session mostly higher. S&P 500 rose 0.12%, Dow Jones added 0.41% while Nasdaq fell 0.01%. Russell 2000 jumped...
European stock markets mixed Wall Street moves higher amid new reverse-repo record GBP gains on rate hike comments Gold prices...
