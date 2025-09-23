Morning wrap (28.05.2021)
US indices finished yesterday's session mostly higher. S&P 500 rose 0.12%, Dow Jones added 0.41% while Nasdaq fell 0.01%. Russell 2000 jumped...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
European stock markets mixed Wall Street moves higher amid new reverse-repo record GBP gains on rate hike comments Gold prices...
Tellurian (TELL.US), a liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer from the United States, announced that it signed a 10-year agreement with energy trading firm...
Stocks open slightly higher on Thursday Pending home sales fell 4.4% MoM in April (vs exp. +0.8%) General Motors set to restart production...
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits was 0.406 million in the week ended May 22nd, compared to 0.444 million reported in the previous...
NVIDIA (NVDA.US), one of the largest manufacturers of graphics cards in the world, released its fiscal first-quarter results after Wednesday’s market...
The recent strong sell-off in the cryptocurrency market is slowly becoming a thing of the past. Bitcoin, which last week dropped below $30,000. USD, today...
The bulls started a counter-movement after the initial decline and managed to recover some intraday losses. M15 chart On Thursday, the DE30 continues...
European indices trade mixed DE30 broke below major support Bayer (BAYN.DE) stock fell 5% after an unfavourable court ruling DAX fell even...
Gold price bounced off the upper limit of the ascending channel yesterday, however recent comments from FED officials helped buyers halt declines. Fed’s...
GDP figures from the US US core durable goods, and US weekly jobless claims European stock markets are seen opening slightly below...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 rose 0.19%, Dow Jones added 0.03% and Nasdaq gained 0.59%. Russell 2000 surged 1.89% Stocks...
European stocks flat or slightly lower US markets advance, small caps outperform US dollar recovers against most major currencies NZD...
Zscaler Inc (ZS.US), a cloud-based security provider, soared 12% after strong earnings beat and upbeat outlook. The company’s third-quarter earnings...
The main currency pair has been recently moving sideways. Despite breaking above resistance area at 1.2240, which coincides with February’s highs,...
GameStop (GME.US) and AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) seem to be retail traders’ favourites again as meme stock mania was surprisingly renewed. Both stocks...
A weekly report from the US Department of Energy on oil inventories was released at 3:30 pm BST. Following a build-up presented by last week’s data,...
US markets open higher on Wednesday US 10Y Treasury yield at 1.56%, tech stocks move higher Amazon will buy MGM Studios for $8.45...
DE30 Let’s start today’s analysis with the German DAX (DE30). Looking at the D1 interval, we can see that the buyers managed to reach fresh...
On monday, data by Statistics New Zealand revealed that the country’s retail sales did relatively well in the first quarter, therefore, NZD was the...
