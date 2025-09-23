Gold is nearing key resistance
Gold has been trading in a strong upward trend recently and during today's session price broke above $1900 an ounce, a level not seen since early January...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
Gold has been trading in a strong upward trend recently and during today's session price broke above $1900 an ounce, a level not seen since early January...
European indices trade slightly higher ECB's Panetta sees no need for reducing bond-buying from next month M&S's (MKS.UK) annual profit...
Central Bankers speeches EIA Crude Oil stockpiles report Economic calendar for Wednesday is almost empty. MBA Mortgage Applications data...
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left rates unchanged at today’s meeting but released projections indicating that cash rate may rise in the second...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 fell 0.24%, Dow Jones lost 0.21% and Nasdaq closed flat. Russell 2000 dropped 0.61% Stocks...
European indices mostly flat Treasury yields lower, tech stocks continue recovery Gold near $1900 an ounce EURUSD highest...
Agora Inc (API.US), a platform for real-time engagement APIs, announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Total revenues for the...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) is a company within Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Group, which plans to provide manned suborbital spaceflight, suborbital...
A set of economic data from the United States has just been released. The Conference Board Consumer Confidence fell to 117.2 in May from 117.5 in April...
US markets open higher on Tuesday Tech stocks making a comeback as inflation fears ease Amazon could announce MGM acquisition US...
Oil: Despite the fact that the nuclear agreement has not yet been signed, Iran is increasing its oil production Production is already 0.6 million...
DE30 hits new all-time high Upbeat IFO figures Vonovia (VNA.DE) stock fell sharply on M&A news European indices launched today's session...
During today's session one can observe a broad dollar weakness. One of the reasons was the alleged intervention of the PBOC, which recently said it...
The Ifo Business Climate Index in Germany stood increased to 99.2 in May from the previous month's figure of 96.8 and above market expectations...
Looking at the EURUSD chart on the D1 interval, one can see that the pair has been in an uptrend since the beginning of April. Nevertheless, in recent...
European markets seen opening slightly higher Ifo Business Climate US CB Consumer Confidence Stocks in US and Asia moved higher and most...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 rose 0.54%, Dow Jones added 0.99% and Nasdaq finished 1.41% higher. Russell 2000 advanced...
Calm day on European stock markets US equities rally, tech stocks outperform Oil prices jump more than 3% The new week started...
Ford Motor (F.US) shares are trading near multi-year highs amid F-150 Lightning Pro unveiling - a commercially-focused electric pickup truck. The all-electric...
Today’s session is relatively quiet because few markets in Europe (Germany, France, Switzerland) are closed for holiday and also a public holiday...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator