Ford near multi-year highs amid electric pickup truck unveiling
Ford Motor (F.US) shares are trading near multi-year highs amid F-150 Lightning Pro unveiling - a commercially-focused electric pickup truck. The all-electric...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Today’s session is relatively quiet because few markets in Europe (Germany, France, Switzerland) are closed for holiday and also a public holiday...
US markets open higher on Monday US100 above key short-term resistance Virgin Galactic soars after successful test flight US...
Bitcoin gives back most of its gains in 2021 China clampdown on mining and trading of cryptocurrencies US Treasury calls for stricter cryptocurrency...
Some of the European markets are closed for holiday DE30 approaches it's ATH Germany declares UK a virus variant region Trading in Europe...
Due to Whit Monday, the stock exchange session in Germany and on several other markets is not taking place. This does not mean, however, that there is...
The price of aluminum has fallen from its recent high by almost 12%, while during today's session the price opens with a 2% bearish price gap. The...
Canada and some European markets closed for holiday Central Bankers speeches Economic calendar for Monday is almost empty. Chicago Fed...
US indices finished Friday's session mixed. S&P 500 rose 0.36%, Dow Jones declined 0.08% and Nasdaq closed 0.48% lower. Russell 2000 added 0.49% Stocks...
In this webinar we will discuss: Can USD defend the key levels? What are the implications of the crypto crash? When will markets bow to growing...
Stock markets move higher on Friday UK retail sales data beat Record PMI indices from the US European stock markets...
Flash PMIs from the US climbed to record levels Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit warns about inflation As investors are still...
Stock markets fell sharply in the first part of this week as crypto sell-off put heavy pressure on the tech sector. However, bulls managed to halt declines...
Palo Alto Networks (PANW.US) stock jumped 5% as the cybersecurity company topped Wall Street estimates and boosted its full-year outlook. The company’s...
US stocks opened slightly higher on the final trading day of the week. Every major US stock index gained roughly 0.5% after the cash session open. Investors...
Flash PMI indices for the month of May from the United States have been released just a moment ago. After upbeat readings from European countries, the...
The British economy is doing quite well and even the last elections in Scotland did not spoil the mood towards the pound. Today, retail sales figures are...
European indices trade mixed Mixed PMI reading from Germany Lufthansa’s (LHA.DE) second-largest shareholder sells half its stake European...
Flash PMIs for May from two major European economies have just been released. French data released at 8:15 am BST showed manufacturing gauge rising from...
EURUSD sharply retreated on May 19th, however buyers quickly regained control. The demand appeared at the support level at 1.2175 and yesterday's session...
