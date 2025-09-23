Economic calendar: PMI day
European markets seen opening flat PMIs from Europe and the United States Canadian retail sales expected to show a drop European stock markets...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 rose 0.55%, Dow Jones gained 1.06% and Nasdaq closed 1.77% higher. Russell 2000 advanced...
Europe’s major markets finished session higher Upbeat US claims report Tech stocks rebound European indices finished today's session...
Kohl’s (KSS.US) stock plunged more than 10.0%, despite the fact that the retailer posted better than expected quarterly figures. Kohl’s earned...
US100 breaks above two important points of resistance - the downward trendline and 13,333 pts level, which was acting as significant resistance...
Today's report from the Labor Department showed that initial jobless claims decreased to 444k in the week ended May 15th, from a total of 478k the...
Weekly jobless claims dropped to a new pandemic low Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) confirmed upcoming test flight of VSS Unity on Saturday Kohl’s...
Oil: Significant progress regarding a potential US-Iran nuclear deal is putting downward pressure on the crude oil market The potential increase...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.444 million in the week ended May 15th, compared to 0.473 million rise reported in...
Talks between Iran and the United States in Vienna continue. Parties are said to be closing in on an agreement that will see sanctions on Iran lifted,...
The German benchmark index broke through the lower limit of the rising wedge for the third time in May, but the support at 15,090 points prevented a sharper...
European indices trade mixed DE30 pulls back from 15,210 pts area Suedzucker drops after 2022 fiscal forecasts European stock...
Gold has been enjoying an uptrend recently. Precious metal jumped from $1,680 at the end of March to $1,890 yesterday, thanks to US dollar weakness. Taking...
European markets expected to open higher US jobless claims due at 1:30 pm BST ECB President and BoC Chairman scheduled to speak Global...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower but off daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.29%, Dow Jones declined 0.48% and Nasdaq closed 0.03%...
Rising inflation in Europe Wall Street retreats for 3rd session The Fed may start talking about a tightening of QE in the upcoming meetings Cryptocurrency...
Highly anticipated FOMC minutes release turned out to be a non-event as it did not provided any direct mentions of tapering except this statement: "A...
Today's slaughter in the cryptocurrency market has obviously translated into stocks of technology companies with a wide exposure to digital assets....
Crude inventories in the US rose by 1.32 million barrels in the week ended May 14th, following an 0.427 million decrease in the previous week...
The price of gold has risen dynamically within the last 2 hours, strengthening by more than 2% from the daily low. Demand is clearly strong in the precious...
