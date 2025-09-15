Morning wrap (16.04.2025)
Following yesterday’s session on Wall Street, during which indices erased earlier gains, today we’re witnessing a renewed sell-off in the...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
U.S. indices on Wall Street began today with gains driven by better-than-expected bank results for the first quarter of 2025 and hopes of limiting...
ICE-traded cocoa futures (COCOA) are down nearly 4% today, pressured by rainfall forecasts in Brazil and Asia and weak bean grinding data that have sparked...
EU expects US tariffs to remain as discussions make little progress, according to a report from Bloomberg. European Union and the United States officials...
American indices are opening higher. The gains are not significant, but slightly greater clarity in the global market is allowing indices to rise. US500...
Crude Oil: Goldman Sachs, in its latest report, expects a lower trading range for Brent crude of $59–63 per barrel this year and $55–58...
Everyone knows and uses Visa (V.US) cards. However, few understand how the payment process works and which companies are involved. Most importantly, they...
Despite posting stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) failed to win over investors. The stock slipped slightly...
As ASML Holding prepares to release its first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, investors are focused on how the semiconductor equipment giant...
Canadian CPI YoY: 2.3% (Forecast 2.7%, Previous 2.6%) Canadian MoM CPI came in 0.3% vs 0.7 exp and 1.1% previously Canadian Manufacturing...
Boeing (BA) shares are down nearly 3% in pre-market trading in the U.S. after reports that China has instructed its domestic airlines to halt the receipt...
Overall market situation: Sentiment in the European market remains positive. Most sectors are currently gaining strongly, except for fashion stocks,...
10:00 AM GMT, Germany - German ZEW Economic Sentiment for April: actual -14; forecast 10; previous 51.6; 10:00 AM GMT, Germany - German...
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) today released the minutes of its April monetary policy meeting, which showed that members of the financial institution...
Futures indicate a mixed start to Tuesday's session in Europe CPI data from France, Poland, Canada in the background Citigroup, Bank of America,...
Tuesday’s financial markets are starting with relative gains in the major stock indices. Asian markets are continuing to rebound after Wall Street...
Tech stocks rallied after Trump paused import duties on smartphones, computers, and other electronics, though he warned the exemption is temporary...
Nvidia announced plans to build AI supercomputers in the United States, producing up to $500 billion in AI infrastructure domestically over the next four...
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) has lowered its projections for global oil demand growth in both 2025 and 2026, citing the...
Apple shares surged after receiving temporary exemptions from President Trump's tariffs. Pfizer shares dropped after announcing it would...
