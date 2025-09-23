🥇Gold trades higher despite markets turmoil📈
The price of gold has risen dynamically within the last 2 hours, strengthening by more than 2% from the daily low. Demand is clearly strong in the precious...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Cryptocurrency sell-off put pressure on Tech-stocks FOMC minutes in the spotlight Target (TGT.US) earnings crushed estimates US indices...
Yesterday morning, the UK employment report was released. The GBP remains strong since then and should return to its 3-year highs against the dollar at...
The annual inflation rate in Canada rose to 3.40 % in April from 2.2% in March and above market expectations of 3.2%. Still, it is the steepest...
The main event of the day is a release of FOMC minutes at 7:00 pm BST. Fed Chair Powell said during the post-meeting press conference that QE...
Equity market indices as well as commodities extend downward move today. Major indices from Europe trade over 1% lower on the day with DE30 dropping almost...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 drops below 50% retracement but recovers later on New car registrations in Europe jumped...
Silver has been enjoying an uptrend since the beginning of April. However, buyers failed to push the price above resistance at $28.70 yesterday and a downward...
European markets seen opening lower FOMC minutes due at 7:00 pm BST Cisco Systems, Lowe's and Target to report earnings Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.85%, Dow Jones declined 0.78%, Nasdaq moved 0.56% lower and Russell 2000...
Weak data from the US housing market Better than expected earnings from major US retailers Oil price swings widely on news regarding Iran nuclear...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell more than 1.0% in premarket after Michael Burry, the hedge fund investor made famous by Christian Bale's portrayal in "The...
Weak data from US housing market Walmart (WMT.US) stock rose 3% on results beat and guidance upgrade US indices launched today's session...
AT&T (T.US) announced on Monday that it will merge its WarnerMedia unit with Discovery (DISCA.US). Merger will create a massive media company that...
Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC.US) is the world leader by size and number of clients for comprehensive virtual health care services. Its mission is to empower...
European markets move off daily highs DE30 pulls back from fresh all-time high ElringKlinger jumped following news on new, large...
Commodities are experiencing a strong rally this year with some industrial and precious metals trading at all-time highs. Strong gains could also be spotted...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower but investors in Europe do not seem to be concerned. Indices from the Old Continent continue upward move...
European markets seen opening higher Speeches from ECB, BoE and RIksbank chiefs Walmart and Home Depot among earnings reports European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.25%, Dow Jones declined 0.16% and Nasdaq moved 0.38% lower. Russell 2000...
