Daily summary: Precious metals surge. Tech stocks under pressure
US stocks fall as tech shares weigh Elon Musk continues to move the crypto markets Gold hits 3-month high European indices finished today's...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
MicroStrategy (MSTR.US) and other Bitcoin-exposed stocks like Coinbase (COIN.US) fell sharply today after the most popular cryptocurrency plunged to its...
The VOLX - an index that reflects the volatility of the US stock market (known as the CBOE Volatility Index) - remains below 22.50 at the start of the...
Gold prices reached the highest level since beginning of February on Monday, amid a weaker dollar and a fall in Treasury yields. It seems that after the...
The forex market is being traded relatively stable, with low levels of volatility between the major currencies. Despite all the concerns about the evolution...
US major indices open lower Tesla (TSLA.US) shares fell 2% following Musk’s sharp reversal of his stance on Bitcoin AT&T (T.US) stock...
Monday's Forex session is rather calm (at least so far). Technically looking at the EURGBP currency pair on the H4 interval, the trading continues...
Elon Musk continues to move the crypto markets Bitcoin dominance lowest since June 2018 Ethereum defends major support zone Last week was negative...
European markets trade mixed DE30 recovers from last week's sell-off Bayer loses appeal in Roundup trial Following a...
USDJPY has been trading in a steady downward move since May 13, 2021. The pair made a break below the 38.2% retracement of the upward impulse started on...
European markets expect to open flat Cryptos swing on Musk tweets Speeches from Fed and BoE members Futures market point...
Stocks in Asia are trading mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei trades 0.8% lower, S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3%, Kospi drops 0.5% and indices...
In this webinar we will discuss: Why inflation is the worst news this year yet? Is higher inflation good or bad for stocks? Why Gold has cracked...
The dollar weakened against other major currencies on Friday Good moods in the stock market DE30 is approaching its historic highs European...
Aurora Cannabis (ACB.US) stock plunged more than 6.0% after the company reported lower than expected Q3 figures. Cannabis producers lost 85 Canadian cents...
Stock markets dropped this week as inflation concerns began to mount following US CPI data. However, investors were quick to shrug off these concerns in...
Consumer confidence in the US deteriorated in May Inflation expectations rose sharply Fears related to inflation are rising very fast in the...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment fell from 88.3 pts in April to 82.8. pts in May against expected 90.3 pts. Consumer Expectations...
US retail sales below expectations Rebound in US stocks continues Walt Disney (DIS.US) shares fell after mixed quarterly figures US indices...
US retail sales data for April was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be weaker than expected but it did not trigger any major moves...
