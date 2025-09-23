DE30: European markets continue recovery
European markets continue recovery DE30 trades near 15,300 pts Volkswagen's deliveries jumped 75.2% in April European...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
This week’s inflation data in the US was concerning. The Fed maintains it’s all “transitory” but they must be concerned too. Unlike...
Wheat took a hit yesterday along with other agricultural commodities. While there was some negative news for corn (risk of China cancelling orders), there...
European markets seen opening higher US retails sales data at 1:30 pm BST ECB minutes, speech from Fed hawk Kaplan US indices...
US indices managed to snap a losing streak and finish yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.22%, Dow Jones jumped 1.29%, Nasdaq added...
Weekly Jobless Claims drop to 14-month low US PPI recorded highest increase since 2010 Tesla (TSLA.US) will no longer accept Bitcoin for vehicle...
Bumble (BMBL.US) stock fell more than 14% despite the fact that the company recently posted better than expected quarterly figures. The dating service...
The head of the Bank of Canada, Macklem, stressed that the QE program increases inequality in society by pumping primarily asset prices. In his opinion,...
Yesterday's WASDE report was not as negative for the grains as one might expect. The USDA lowered its corn production projections in Brazil and increased...
After yesterday's jump in US consumer prices, market attention focused today on PPI inflation data. Before today's publication, many investors...
US Producer Prices above expectations Tesla (TSLA.US) will no longer accept Bitcoin for vehicle purchases Alibaba (BABA.US) shares dropped 3% following...
Producer prices for final demand in the US rose from a year earlier in April to 6.2%, following a 4.2 % increase in the previous month and beating market...
Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US), the US company developing analytics tools and software for defense companies, managed to snap a 10-day losing streak following...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 paints daily low near 14,800 pts Carmakers and miners take the biggest hit European...
Sell-off on the global stock markets continues. Asian equities followed their US peers and booked big declines today, with Nikkei (JAP225) dropping 2.5%....
Precious metals pulled back yesterday as the US dollar strengthened. Gold jumped following the release of US data but buyers were unable to push the price...
European markets expected to open lower US PPI data in the spotlight Walt Disney and Alibaba Group among today's earnings reporters European...
US indices continued to drop yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 2.15%, Dow Jones moved 1.99% lower, Nasdaq plunged 2.67% and Russell 2000 plummeted 3.26% Stocks...
US inflation for April well above expectations European stocks mostly higher, US equities tumble Oil prices push higher, Brent and...
Wendy’s (WEN.US) stock rose sharply after today’s market open, climbing to highest levels since October 2020. Nevertheless, the share price...
