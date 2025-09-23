MACRO: US inflation spikes, tech stocks tumble
US inflation data for April surprised markets Fed’s Clarida surprised by strong CPI report Tech stocks under pressure, US Treasury yields...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
US inflation data for April surprised markets Fed’s Clarida surprised by strong CPI report Tech stocks under pressure, US Treasury yields...
The EIA has just released its weekly report on crude inventories. Following a sharp drop showed by the last report (-7.99 mb), US crude inventories fell...
US stocks open lower after crucial CPI data US inflation surged 4.2% YoY in April Electronic Arts fell after earnigns report release US...
The japanese index (JAP225) fell nearly 1.40%, following Wall Street's decline. Investors are also concerned about the Bank of Japan's absence...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for April has just been released. The data came in above expectations as the headline inflation rose 4.2% YoY in April...
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market. Looking at the daily interval, one can see that the precious metal has launched...
European markets trade mixed DE30 tests neckline of double bottom pattern Merck, Bayern, Allianz and Deutsche Telekom reported Q1...
Inflation surprised to the upside in March when it came out at 2.6% y/y but the markets ignored the data amid soothing comments from the FOMC. This time...
Silver gained around 1% yesterday. However, precious metal began to pull back during the Asian session and a classic reversal pattern may be building up...
European markets seen opening more or less flat US CPI reading in the spotlight European and US index futures moved lower during...
US indices deepened declines yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.87%, Dow Jones moved 1.36% lower, Russell 2000 declined 0.26% and Nasdaq finished 0.09%...
European equities deeply in the red US tech stocks managed to erase early losses S&P 500 hit one month low amid inflation concerns European...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell more than 7.0% in premarket after disturbing news from China emerged. According to China's Passenger Car Association, Tesla...
Square Inc (SQ: US) is an American fintech that offers financial management and development solutions for companies of any sector and size. One of the...
Investors in the US are affected by today's worse mood, which we could see in Europe. The main US stock indices launched today’s session with...
Tech stocks under pressure. Nasdaq fell more than 2% Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) stock fell sharply following Q1 results Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US)...
We are currently seeing a significant divergence between EURUSD and TNOTE. Interestingly, a similar divergence took place at the end of April and closed...
Copper Copper price reached fresh record highs US dollar is one of the key factors for copper. Higher yields lead to USD strengthening...
European markets sink DE30 drops below 15,100 pts Thyssenkrupp not sure when dividends will return European stocks are plunging...
Markets started this week in upbeat moods after the Fed openly cheered weaker NFP report last Friday. The bullish momentum has faded since then as investors...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator