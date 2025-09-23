Chart of the day - JAP225 (11.05.2021)
Japanese stock market index - Nikkei 225 (JAP225) - was the worst performing major index during today's Asian session. Nikkei finished today's...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
European markets expected to open lower after US tech sell-off German ZEW index seen little change in May Palantir to report earnings...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower as tech sector slumped. S&P 500 dropped 1.04%, Dow Jones declined 0.10%, Nasdaq slumped 2.55%...
UK eases COVID-19 related restrictions Dow Jones hits new ATH, but S&P and Nasdaq under pressure Pound rallies over $1.40 European indices...
The US tech index Nasdaq (US100) has a clear problem with the continuation of the uptrend. Looking at the H4 interval, the zone at 14,050 points,...
Intel (INTC.US) stock fell more than 2% after Atlantic Equities cut rating on the microprocessor giant to Underweight from neutral. Analysts from...
Housing expenses are the largest component of the CPI, with a total weight of 42% in the index. This component has two sub-components: shelter and other...
After the disappointing results of the NFP report released on Friday, the US dollar has been losing strength once again. Since then, all fx majors have...
On Monday, the price of copper again reached new historic highs. Today one had to pay more than $ 10,700 for a ton of this metal! It is worth noting that...
Dow Jones extend records BioNTech (BNTX.US) stock rose sharply on upbeat earnings Marriott (MAR.US) shares fell 1% after mixed quarterly figures US...
Ethereum break above $4000 Bitcoin Taproot upgrade faces difficulties Bitcoin registered another flat week, while many altcoins keep climbing...
Wall Street earnings season for the Q1 2021 is slowly coming to an end. Majority of large US companies have already released their financial results for...
European markets trade mixed DE30 pares early gains Deutsche Bank sued by Malaysian authorities European stock markets launched...
Oil launched a new week higher following a cyberattack in the United States on Friday. As a result of the attack, Colonial Pipeline was forced to shut...
European markets expected to open higher Oil trades higher after fuel pipeline shutdown Pro-independence parties win Scotish elections European...
Stocks in Asia traded higher today. Nikkei gained 0.6%, S&P/ASX 200 added 1.2% and Kospi rallied over 1.7%. Indices from China decline DAX...
In this webinar we will discuss: Why the Fed is happy with weaker data? Why markets ignored Yellen remarks about higher rates? Can indices, Gold...
The NFP report turned to be a huge disappointment Stock markets continue their upward rally Weaker dollar, EURUSD above 1.2150 The Friday session...
Nikola (NKLA.US) stock rose more than 11% after the electric truck maker posted better than expected quarterly results. Company reported a loss of 14 cents...
Remarks from Janet Yellen on interest rates sent stock markets lower at the beginning of the week. While most major US indices managed to recover...
