Three markets to watch next week
Remarks from Janet Yellen on interest rates sent stock markets lower at the beginning of the week. While most major US indices managed to recover...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
EURUSD pair managed to break above the major resistance at 1.2150, which is the highest level since late February. Pair extended yesterday gains...
US job growth unexpectedly slowed in April. Today's NFP report showed that the US economy added only 266K jobs last month, well below analysts’...
Disappointing data from the labour market US Treasury yields fall sharply Beyond Meat (BYND.US) stock under pressure following Q1 figures US...
The US NFP report for April turned out to be a massive disappointment. Markets expected addition of around 1 million jobs while the actual reading showed...
The US economy unexpectedly added only 266k jobs in April, compared to a 916k increase in March and well below market expectations of 978k. The...
US index futures trade higher ahead of the NFP release scheduled for 1:30 pm BST. Interestingly, Fed warned in its semiannual report about elevated high...
Market attention this week was drawn by Janet Yellen when she hinted at possible interest rate hikes, only to be denied by the chorus of the FOMC speakers....
Stocks in Europe trade higher ahead of NFP release DE30 tests 15,350 pts resistance Adidas surges after earnings European...
After three weeks of struggle, gold has managed to deliver a strong upward move yesterday and jump above the $1,800 mark. Upward move is being continued...
European markets seen opening higher Jobs data from the United States and Canada ECB President Lagarde to speak at 11:00 am BST European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.82%, Dow Jones added 0.93%, Nasdaq moved 0.37% higher while Russell 2000...
BoE will slow the pace of its bond-buying US weekly jobless claims drop below 500k Gold price above $1800/oz European indices finished todays’...
Kellogg (K.US) stock surges more than 8% after the leading worldwide manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereals posted upbeat quarterly figures....
The USCAD pair fell sharply during today's session below 1.22 which is the lowest level since September 2017 ahead of tomorrow’s labor market...
Gold price finally managed to break above major resistance at $1,800/oz and reached the highest level since February, as Treasury yields dropped below...
Number of initial jobless claims dropped below 500k Continuing claims increased unexpectedly After yesterday's ADP report today investors’...
Weekly jobless claims fall to a pandemic low of 498k Dow Jones up for 4th day Moderna (MRNA.US) stock plunged 9% after Biden commits to waiving...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.498 million in the week ended May 1st, compared to the 0.553 million rise reported in the...
The silver market is gaining more and more attention as the price of gold rose back to around $ 1,800 an ounce. Interestingly, precious metals gained,...
