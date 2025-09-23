Stock of the week - BioNTech (06.05.2021)
While Pfizer is often given credit for developing the first coronavirus vaccine, one should not forget that it was developed together with BioNTech (BNTX.US)....
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
The DE30 failed to break above the crucial resistance area at 15,280 points on Thursday despite strong momentum. M15 chart The DE30 was able to recover...
The Bank of England decided to take a wait-and-see approach during its May monetary policy meeting. BOE left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a...
Another strong NFP report expected Lower ADP, higher ISM employment subindex, drop in jobless claims EURUSD bounce off a key support,...
European markets erase morning bounce DE30 reaches daily low at around 15,105 pts Munich Re and Volkswagen boosted full-year guidance European...
Brent (OIL) reached the highest level since March 15, 2021 yesterday and tested $70.00 area. DoE Report released yesterday confirmed a massive drop in...
European markets seen opening flat Decisions from 3 central banks Elections in Scotland European stock markets are seen opening...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.07%, Dow Jones added 0.29%, Nasdaq dropped 0.37% and Russell 2000 moved 0.31%...
European equities rebound on Wednesday US30 hit new record high US crude stocks post sharpest fall since January European indices finished...
Peloton (PTON.US) shares fell more than 13% after the company decided to voluntarily recall two treadmill machines for safety reasons. Reports of several...
US private payrolls increased by the most in seven months in April but came on below analysts' estimates, according to a report Wednesday from payroll...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 7.99 million barrels in the week ended April 30th, following an 0.09 million increase in the previous week...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the US decreased to 62.7 in April from all-time high of 63.7 in the previous month, below analysts’ expectations...
ADP report below expectations US indices rebound on Wednesday General Motors (GM.US) earnings crushed expectations US indices started today's...
ADP report on change in US employment in April was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 800k jobs following a 517k increase...
We are happy to introduce the new HOT section to the MarketWatch menu in the XTB trading platforms. This section presents the markets that attract the...
During asian session, New Zealand's dollar rose against all its group-of-10 peers on a solid job report. However, the data is from January to March....
European markets try to recover from yesterday's declines DE30 climbs back above 15,000 pts Daimler and Delivery Hero drop after...
EURUSD dropped below 1.20 amid an increase in US yields. However, it should also be noted that volatility on the US bond market has been relatively limited...
US indices took a hit yesterday after Treasury Secretary Yellen said that interest rates may have to increase in order not to overheat the economy. US100...
