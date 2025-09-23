Economic calendar: April's ADP report in the spotlight
European stock markets seen opening higher ADP report for April expected to show 810k increase in employment PayPal, Uber and General...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
US indices dropped yesterday following hawkish comments from US Treasury Secretary Yellen. S&P 500 dropped 0.67%, Nasdaq slumped 1.88% and Russell...
Stocks plunged rapidly on Tuesday Yellen suggests a rate hike Gold prices fell sharply as bond yields increase Tuesday's session saw...
U.S. Steel Corp (X.US) despite broad market sell-off, shares of steel producer surged more than 6% after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to outperform...
Over the last two hours, the US bond yields rebounded from around 1.56% to nearly 1.60% (thus the prices of these bonds fell). The increase in bond yields...
US factory orders rose in March, however failed to beat expectations Yellen said interest rates may need to rise to stop economy from overheating New...
During today's session, we can observe a sharp decline in the stock market, led by US tech companies, despite the fact that no information has appeared...
New orders for US manufactured goods rose by 1.1% from a month earlier in March, compared with market expectations of a 1.3% increase. New orders...
Tech stocks under pressure US trade gap reached record high Pfizer (PFE.US) posted upbeat quarterly figures US indices launched today’s...
Labor Day is celebrated on different days around the world, but in many cases it falls on the beginning of May. Consequently, markets may behave restlessly...
Oil OPEC+ did not change its recommendation for oil production during the next 3 months Goldman Sachs expects Brent price to reach $80...
The Chinese electric vehicle company NIO (NIO: US) recently published its results for the first fiscal quarter of 2021 and it continues to show impressive...
European stock markets trade mixed DE30 among Europe's top laggards Infineon, Vonovia and HelloFresh reported results European...
AUDNZD is continuing an upward move launched after a test of the 1.0725 area last week. A mix of support can be found in that area - 200-session moving...
European markets seen opening flat US factory orders data due at 3:00 pm BST Pfizer to report earnings before session open European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. Dow Jones gained 0.70%, S&P 500 added 0.27%, Russell 2000 moved 0.49% higher while Nasdaq...
The ISM report was the most anticipated data release today and it brought the mix that is not exactly ideal. The headline number slowed from 64.7 in...
Once again a small correction attempt was quickly used for dip-buying on Wall Street as a lack of immediate risks proves to be enough to prop indices higher. Solid...
Today's session marks the new trading week but also the new month. During the month of April the U.S dollar (USD) recorded the worst performance throughout...
Corn, +2.5% today, has just opened another week with a bullish gap extending the rally to more than 120% from August 2020 lows. How far may it go? We can...
