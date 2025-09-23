🌽Corn most expensive in 8 years❗
Corn, +2.5% today, has just opened another week with a bullish gap extending the rally to more than 120% from August 2020 lows. How far may it go? We can...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
German blue chip index was one of the weakest in April and excluding dividends it was actually slightly negative – in sharp contrast to 5%+ gains...
The first week of May starts with holidays in China and Japan that will extend to Wednesday and Thursday respectively. However, we’ll have important...
Friday brought a small correction on Wall Street with S&P500 (US500) down 0.72%, Nasdaq100 (US100) down 0.78% and Russell2000 (US2000) down 1.26%....
The US currency strengthened on Friday A pullback in the stock market Gold and silver fell slightly During today's Forex session we could...
AUDUSD pair was trading in a relatively tight range around 0.7770 during the European session, however bears became active during the American trading...
Chevron (CVX.US) stock fell nearly 3% after one of the major oil companies posted mixed quarterly figures. Chevron earned 90 cents per share which came...
Personal income jumped 21.1 % MoM in March, rebounding from a revised 7% drop in the previous month and above analysts’ expectations of a 20.3 %...
Earnings release from US mega cap companies turned out to be positive surprises as solid momentum continued into 2021. While earnings season is still on...
Palladium price continues to move upward, partially due to mounting supply disruptions, after Russian mining giant and the world's largest palladium...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised higher to 88.3 in April from a preliminary of 86.5 and compared with...
US PCE Price Index rises for 4th month Twitter (TWTR.US) stock fell sharply due to slow user growth and poor guidance Amazon (AMZN.US) posted record...
The core PCE price index, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 0.4% over a month earlier in March 2021, after a 0.1%...
All the 5 US mega-caps released reports this week and the reports were great. Accidentally all these companies are seen as growth/tech ones (making up...
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 tested 15,250 pts price zone MTU Aero and Wacker Chemie reported Q1 earnings Majority...
While resurgence of virus cases in India is raising some concerns over the outlook for global recovery, most of the developed world is making significant...
European stock markets expected to open flat or slightly higher GDP reports from Spain, Germany and Canada US PCE data for March...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly higher. Dow Jones gained 0.71%, S&P 500 added 0.68% and Nasdaq moved 0.22% higher. Russell...
German inflation accelerates more than expected Strong GDP figures from the US Twitter (TWTR.US) and Amazon (AMZN.US) are expected to report earnings...
Earnings season is in full swing and today after the market closes another set of major US companies will publish their quarterly figures with Amazon and...
