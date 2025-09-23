MACRO: US Personal consumption surges in Q1 2021
US Q1 GDP below forecasts Weekly jobless claims drop to a new post-pandemic low The US economy grew by an annualized 6.4% in the first quarter,...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Don’t forget! XTB’s Investing Day 2021 is live today at 5:00 pm (BST). Join market experts Chris Capre, Kym Watson and Chris Lori for 3 hours...
The real estate market is theoretically doing very well in the United States. Wood prices are reaching record and abstract levels. Powell also referred...
After the release of the US GDP data, we see a continuation of gold sell-off, even when little is happening on EURUSD. Nevertheless, the data on inflation...
S&P and Nasdaq hit new highs GDP data slightly below forecasts Ford Motor (F.US) stock under pressure despite upbeat quarterly figures Facebook...
Long-awaited US GDP report for Q1 2021 was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Data showed that the US economy grew at an annualized 6.4% QoQ from...
German CPI inflation reading for April was released at 1:00 pm BST. Market expected headline year-over-year price growth to accelerate from 1.7% in March...
The DE30 is weakening and continues to search for a clear direction. D1 chart The DE30 loses 0.47% on Thursday, showing another sign of weakness...
Nickel is one of the best performing industrial metals as of late. Fed's reluctance to signal any actions yesterday in spite of mounting inflationary...
MicroVision (MVIS.US) is one of the hottest US stocks recently. Share price rallied from $10.30 on April 20 to high of almost $28.00 at the beginning of...
European markets trade mostly higher on Thursday DE30 pulls back from 15,360 pts area BASF drops after Q1 earnings release Majority...
We have pointed to a key support for GOLD in our "Top three charts of the week" analysis yesterday. Buyers managed to defend the zone at $1,763...
European markets seen opening slightly higher US Q1 GDP data due at 1:30 pm BST Amazon and Twitter to report earnings after close Stocks...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 closed 0.08% lower, Dow Jones dropped 0.48% and Nasdaq declined 0.28%. Russell 2000...
FED left monetary policy unchanged Oil price highest since mid-March President Biden's first address to Congress European bourses finished...
No surprise, of course, but it's worth admitting that Powell has something to say about inflation and interest rate hikes. Powell emphasizes that high...
The Federal Reserve left fed funds rate at 0-0.25% and bond-buying at a $120 billion monthly pace. Fed noticed that amid progress on vaccinations...
Yesterday grain market reach new highs. The price of corn rose to 680 cents a bushel, soybeans 1570 cents, wheat recorded the largest increases, which...
The publication of quarterly results of another two major technology companies will take place today after the market closes. Facebook (FB.US) shares rose...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 0.09 million barrels in the week ended April 23th, following an 0.594 million increase in the previous week...
