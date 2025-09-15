Intel to Sell Majority Stake in Altera to Silver Lake for $8.75 Billion
Intel announced Monday it will sell a 51% stake in its Altera business to private equity firm Silver Lake, valuing the programmable chip unit at $8.75...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Overall market situation: Sentiment during the first session this week in Europe is very good. DE40 contracts are currently gaining 1%, while FRA40...
Goldman Sachs (GS.US) shares are gaining nearly 2.5% after the financial institution published its results for the first quarter of 2025. The GS board...
The escalation of the trade war between China and the U.S. has motivated the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to make an unprecedented move, raising...
06:30 AM GMT, Switzerland - Inflation Data for March: PPI: actual -0.1% YoY; previous -0.1% YoY; PPI: actual 0.1%...
Today’s economic calendar is exceptionally light, even for a Monday. We are just ahead of a release of the Swiss Producer Price Index for March,...
Wall Street clearly rebounded on Friday, with major indexes closing the last session of the week in the green (Nasdaq: +2%, S&P 500: +1.8%, Dow...
U.S. indexes have recovered their opening losses and are heading toward the end of the session in positive territory (Nasdaq: +1.1%, S&P 500: +1.2%,...
Wheat futures on Chicago Board of Trade (WHEAT) surges almost 3% today, reaching a key technical level as global trade tensions persist. What's even...
Gold is reaching new all-time highs today, rising by over 1.5% (having gained more than 2% at its peak), as demand for the precious metal remains very...
The second week of April was dominated by massive market volatility. First, U.S. indexes officially entered a bear market, followed by one of the best...
John Williams from the Federal Reserve dismissed concerns about stagflation, while emphasizing that the Fed will place particular importance on ensuring...
The U.S. stock market made several attempts today to rebound, although market conditions remain difficult and the outlook uncertain. While the PPI and...
University Michigan Sentiment Prelim: 50.8 (Forecast 53.8, Previous 57.0) University Michigan Condition Prelim: 56.5 (Forecast 60.8, Previous 63.8) University...
US PPI YoY (in March): 2.7% (Forecast 3.3%, Previous 3.2%) US PPI MoM: -0.4% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.0%) US Core PPI YoY (in March):...
BlackRock (BLK.US) reported its Q1 2025 results, which came in slightly below expectations. These results do not yet include the market panic that emerged...
Futures on the VIX volatility index are rising by just under 3% today; however, compared to yesterday’s highs above 40, the VIX has fallen by nearly...
Overall market situation: Sentiment during the last trading session in Europe this week is mixed. The German DAX is currently losing 0.8%, while the...
The Minister of Finance of the People's Republic of China announced that, starting April 12, a new, higher tariff rate on U.S. goods will take effect...
Gold prices surged to new record highs on Friday, with spot gold jumping more than 1% to $3,207.20 an ounce as escalating US-China trade tensions drive...
