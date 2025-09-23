US OPEN: Wall Street mixed ahead of Fed meeting
Federal Reserve decision in the spotlight President Biden first address to Congress Spotify (SPOT.US) stock plunged 8% after soft Q1 results US...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
Federal Reserve decision in the spotlight President Biden first address to Congress Spotify (SPOT.US) stock plunged 8% after soft Q1 results US...
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq (US100).Looking at the H4 time frame, one can see that the upward move...
On Tuesday 20th april, Topix dropped by 1,2% and NIKKEI (JAP225) tumbled by 2%, but the BoJ did not intervene - this was the first time since 2016 that...
When? The FOMC meeting concludes with the decision released today in the evening at 7pm BST (8pm CET). This is intra-quarter meeting which means that...
European stock markets trade mixed DE30 trades near 15,310 pts resistance Deutsche Bank reports highest Q1 profit in 7 years European...
USD strengthened against major peers on Wednesday morning, triggering a downward move on EURUSD. The main currency pair has once again tested the key support...
Precious metals are trading lower today with silver being top laggard. Price of silver drops over 1% today as USD strengthens all across the board. Precious...
European stock markets are seen opening slightly higher FOMC decision in the evening Biden to address Congress European stock...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.02%, Dow Jones added 0.01%, Russell finished 0.14% higher and Nasdaq dropped...
European equities mostly down on Tuesday US consumer confidence jumps to 14-month Alphabet (GOOGL.US) and Microsoft (MSFT.US) due to report after...
Eli Lilly (LLY.US) stock fell nearly 4% after the drugmaker posted disappointing quarterly figures. Company earned $1.87 per share which came well below...
Consumer confidence rose sharply in April, hitting the highest level since the pandemic began as the rapid pace of vaccinations and another round of financial...
The AUDUSD currency pair has been in an uptrend for over a year. While there are still no signs of a change in the trend in the daily interval, the dynamics...
One of the most underrated stocks on the market today is Spotify (SPOT.US), the music streaming and recently podcast company. Since its founding, Spotify...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 121.7 in April, from the previous month's 109.7 and compared to market expectations...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US), the parent company of Google, will publish its financial results for the past quarter after the end of today’s Wall Street session....
US stock futures trade at record highs Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell 2% despite upbeat quarterly earnings Alphabet (GOOGL.US) and Microsoft (MSFT.US)...
Oil OPEC+ technical committee boosted demand forecast for 2021 Demand recovery this year is expected to reach 6 million barrels per day,...
European markets trade slightly lower DE30 fails to break above 15,310 pts once again Volkswagen to halt part of production in Mexico Stock...
Rally on the copper market continues. Industrial metal jumped over 110% off March 2020 lows and has broken above the $9,800 mark today. Copper is trading...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator