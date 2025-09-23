Economic calendar: Wall Street earnings in the spotlight
European markets seen opening slightly higher CB consumer confidence index for April Avalanche of earnings reports from major US...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly higher. Dow Jones dropped 0.18%, S&P 500 gained 0.22% and Nasdaq jumped 0.87%. Russell 2000...
New Covid-19 infections in India hit a record peak EU to allow vaccinated US tourists to visit this year Tesla (TSLA.US) reports earnings after...
Tesla (TSLA.US) will provide its first-quarter figures today after the closing bell, with the results coming just weeks after the electric car maker published...
The price of copper is rising thanks to the better outlook for economic rebound, as well as the recently weaker dollar. It is also expected that as the...
US durable goods orders below expectations Albertsons (ACI.US) stock fell 2% despite good quarterly earnings Tesla (TSLA.US) reports earnings after...
The pair EUR / USD attempts to break above the resistance level at 1.21 but is still struggling. Last week was marked by strong gains in the euro against...
BTC sentiment slumps to 'fear' territory ETH hit new ATH last week despite broad market sell-off Three Ethereum ETFs gain approval in Canada The...
Earnings calendar for this week is stacked with reports from the biggest US companies. 6 US mega-cap companies will show their Q1 results as well as 10...
Palladium broke back above $2,900 per ounce today and the price is looking towards the $3,000 mark. Tougher emission rules, that require large amounts...
European markets trade near Friday's closing prices DE30 attempts to break above 15,310 pts price zone Volkswagen expects hit...
Agricultural goods are continuing an upward move at the beginning of a new week after solid US exports data released on Thursday boosted all grains. WHEAT...
European markets seen opening slightly higher Tesla to report Q1 earnings US durable goods orders, German IFO US500 hit an...
Stocks in Asia traded mostly higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gained 0.4%, Kospi moved 0.7% higher and indices from China advanced....
In this webinar we will discuss: Reflation Trade – who is the winner? Biden tax proposal and impact on indices Bank of Canada stunning...
Upbeat PMI figures from Europe US stocks rose despite potential tax hikes Stron macro data from the US economy European indices finished today's...
Intel (INTC.US) stock fell more than 5% despite the fact that the biggest chipmaker posted strong quarterly figures. Company earned $1.39 per share, while...
Bank of Canada decided to taper bond purchases this week sending a signal that the economy is emerging from a pandemic crisis. Investors will focus on...
US manufacturing and services activity rises at record pace Supply constraints worsening Data firm IHS Markit said today its flash U.S. manufacturing...
USDJPY is making a comeback after failing to break below the upward trend line above the 108.00 level. This level, along with the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement...
