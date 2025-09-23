BREAKING: US Jobless Claims fall unexpectedly
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.547 million in the week ended April 17th, compared to 0.586 million rise reported in the...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
The ECB left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. Also no changes were made to the €1.85...
Share price of Netflix (NFLX.US) plunged more than 7% during the Wall Street session on Wednesday. Steep downward move can be ascribed to the company's...
Today's ECB decision is strongly awaited by the markets. Not only because there will be questions about whether the ECB actually accelerated the pace...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests 200-hour moving average Deutsche Boerse reported better-than-expected results European...
British pound is one of the worst performing major currencies today. Taking a look at EURGBP chart at H4 interval, we can see a strong upward move that...
European markets seen opening higher ECB decision in the spotlight Intel to report earnings after Wall Street session close US...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained 0.93% each, Nasdaq added 1.19% while Russell 2000 moved 2.35%...
European stocks close higher on earnings reports Wall Street recovers early losses Palladium hits fresh record high European indices finished...
Today's BoC decision to cut its asset purchase program led to a strengthening of the Canadian currency. We observe sell-off not only on the USDCAD...
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH.US) stock surges 7% after Goldman Sachs (GS.US) upgraded its stance to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’. The...
BoC lowers bond purchases Rates left unchanged at 0.25% The Bank of Canada left its key overnight rate unchanged at 0.25% , in line with expectations...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 0.594 million barrels in the week ended April 16th, following an 5.899 million decrease in the previous week...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. Central bankers decided to scale...
WTI crude oil is losing more than 2% today and is testing the area around $ 61 a barrel. Yesterday the price was trading around $ 64 a barrel, the highest...
Rising number of COVID-19 cases in India, Canada and Japan Netflix's (NFLX.US) stock fell more than 8% due to weak subscriber growth Verizon...
The annual inflation rate in Canada rose to 2.2% in March from 1,1% in February and slightly below market expectations of 2.3%. Still, it is the steepest...
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market. Looking at the D1 interval, one can see that an upward correction was launched after...
Gold once again retreats from the area of very important resistance, which is $ 1,790 per ounce. This is the zone associated with the local low from...
Late March, WHEAT prices made a 4 months low at 592.80 cents per bushels. However, wheat prices have started to rise, helped in particular by the increase...
