Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Market news

Commodity wrap - Oil, Natgas, Silver, Cocoa (23.09.2025)

23 September 2025

Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...

More

Crypto news: Bitcoin and Ethereum fall amid profit taking and hedging demand📉

22 September 2025

Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...

More

Three Markets to Watch Next Week (19.09.2025)

19 September 2025

The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...

More

22 April 2021
21 April 2021

Market calendar

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world.

Start trading Get the app Get the app